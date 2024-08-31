10 Ways To Seriously Upgrade Your Steak Marinade

Some home chefs recommend keeping steak seasoning simple with salt and pepper, others believe that a marinade can both tenderize meat and imbue it with additional flavor. Whether you're preparing a perfectly-marbled T-bone, a juicy tenderloin, or a tougher cut of beef like hanger steak, flank steak, or skirt steak, a top-notch marinade can take your beef to a whole new level. For optimal results, place the steak and marinade in a resealable plastic bag and gently massage the meat to evenly coat it in the marinade before letting it rest.

While you can use a meat tenderizer such as a stainless steel mallet to pound a tough cut of steak into submission, a well-prepared marinade offers a more sophisticated approach. This is because the acids and enzymes found in a marinade break down proteins in beef, making it more tender. Acids are normally found in ingredients such as lemon juice, vinegar, and yogurt while enzymes are commonly found in fruit. Aside from tenderizing it, marinades can also infuse steak with flavor. This is particularly true for marinades that include herbs, spices, and alcohol.

Ready to elevate your steak game to a brand new level? Check out our roundup of the best ways to upgrade your steak marinade.