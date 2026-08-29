Is Chick-Fil-A Soup Made Fresh?

Chick-fil-A's customers love its signature chicken sandwich, but it offers the poultry in other ways too. The popular chain also sells chicken noodle soup year-round, and chicken tortilla soup when the colder weather returns. The seasonal tortilla option finished at the top of our fast food soups ranking, and the noodled original was close behind in third place. As good as they are, neither soup is made fresh at Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Each Chick-fil-A location receives the soups premade and frozen from an outside supplier. According to self-identified employees on Reddit, the soup is heated up and grated chicken is added. A Redditor commenting on r/ChickFilAWorkers explained, "We usually do like 4 ounces de-breaded and 3 ounces grilled, shredded per soup bag ... It's like a full batch. Maybe 6 to 8 bowls' worth." The chicken tortilla soup incorporates shredded spicy filets along with the original chicken to give it some heat.

The poultry in the soup is usually repurposed from the previous day. One Redditor who appeared to be privy to Chick-fil-A's methods laid out the process: "All the non-spicy chicken that's been in the warmer more than 30 minutes gets put in a bucket for it to cool off. It's later refrigerated and used to make chicken noodle soup the next day."