The Tangy Upgrade That Gives Ground Beef 10x The Flavor

To many home cooks, ground beef is a blank canvas. Whether you add cheese, ketchup, or taco seasoning, the protein can accommodate it. Before you commit to your usual seasonings, though, consider multiplying the meat's flavor potential with tangy balsamic vinegar instead.

Even just a splash of the pantry staple can bring a humble pound of beef to life. The balsamic vinegar's acidity enhances the meat's natural savory quality. Burgers, meatballs, stir-fries, and the like will taste better for it. In a braise, the vinegar has more time to deepen the meat's flavor, resulting in a rounder, more nuanced taste that's complex and slightly sweet. Its vibrancy is also a great addition to lackluster, last-minute dishes, like a pot of beefy beans. Balsamic vinegar has some natural sugar, so it can also be reduced or caramelized into a thick glaze.

Balsamic vinegar is made by cooking and fermenting juice from wine grapes. Its natural tenderizing qualities are a great match for beef — or any meat, for that matter. The acid in vinegar softens the protein and fat in beef, so it's easier to chew once cooked. Ground beef isn't very tough to begin with and doesn't need to marinate long, so a little goes a long way in terms of texture. Regardless, the beef will benefit from the vinegar's punchy flavor notes.