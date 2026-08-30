Regular Vs Smoked Paprika: How Are They Different?

Paprika is a vibrant red spice that's found in everything from deviled eggs to Hungarian stews. It's even used as a flavoring and natural food coloring in meats, sauces, and packaged goods. It is the national spice of Hungary, but as anyone with Hungarian heritage will tell you, not all paprika is created equal. One of the top paprika producers, Hungary has eight different paprika classifications ranging from sweet to mild to hot. Although the Eastern European country certainly takes its paprika seriously, it's not the only paprika powerhouse. Spain also has its own variations on paprika, including a savory, smoked paprika.

So how did two very different countries on opposite sides of Europe come to prize the same colorful spice? Colonization, what else? Originating from Capsicum annuum plants, paprika comes from peppers — typically bell peppers and other sweet varieties. On his famous voyage to and from the Americas, Christopher Columbus brought back pepper seeds to the king and queen of Spain. Meanwhile, on the other side of the continent, the Turks introduced peppers to Hungary in 1569, during the Ottoman Empire. In both cases, red peppers eventually became interwoven in the countries' cuisines.

Most U.S. grocery stores primarily carry some version of regular paprika, but knowing how to use it is another story. That goes for smoked paprika as well, if you have access to it. While at first glance these different types of paprika may look similar, key differences exist between regular and smoked paprika.