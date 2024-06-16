15 Spanish Egg Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Spain is a country renowned for its rich and diverse cuisine, and there's an endless array of vibrant, flavorful Spanish dishes on our must-try list. From succulent seafood dishes, to colorful tapas plates, and smoky soups, traditional Spanish cooking is incredibly versatile, with a whole host of flavors and textures to explore.

Among the many treasures of the Spanish food scene, eggs are a staple ingredient. We often see them incorporated into traditional dishes, and frequently as the star of the whole recipe. Simple yet versatile, eggs are put to use in many forms. If you haven't sampled the hearty, savory goodness of a tortilla de patatas, the moreish simplicity of huevos rotos, or the indulgent sweetness of crema catalana, then it's time to give them a try.

And if you've never heard of any of these, don't panic. We're here to guide you through our hand-picked selection of the ultimate mouth-watering creations, and why you should add them to your list of must-try foods. They all have origins in Spain, and all feature the humble egg, so get ready to be inspired as you join us in exploring the very best of Spain's delicious and diverse egg-based dishes.