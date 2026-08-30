14 Meals Middle Class Families Ate In The '60s

After World War II ended, Americans could rejoice and focus on making life easier and more fulfilling, which was reflected in our grocery stores. Slowly but surely, convenience foods began popping up on shelves. By the '60s, shoppers had access to several interesting products that could reduce the time needed to put a wholesome meal on the table.

Still, many middle-class families had home-cooked meals with simple, minimally processed ingredients. If you ask someone who was around during the '60s, they'd likely tell you that almost every meal was largely just meat, potatoes, and veggies. These foods filled folks up and gave them energy without much fuss.

That general answer doesn't really satisfy our collective curiosity, though. While meals from the '60s certainly weren't as flashy or unique as they are nowadays, people have fond memories of the different meals their parents or grandparents made back then. Read on to sink your teeth into some of the most popular meals that middle-class families ate during the '60s.