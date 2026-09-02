Who Sells The World's Most Expensive Bourbon?

As you can imagine, purchasing a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 20 Year Old Single Barrel "Sam's," distilled in 1982, is next to impossible. Like bid winner Brian Mosoff, you're only likely to encounter one at a rare spirits auction. You might get lucky finding a unique bottle in specialty online shops that buy and sell rare bourbons, but seeing as even modern Van Winkle releases have a waiting list, you'd be hard-pressed to spot something as ultra-rare as the 20 Year Old Single Barrel "Sam's.

Determining the prized bourbon's tasting notes (one of the ways experts pick a good bourbon) isn't easy information to come by. Since only 60 bottles were made, owners hold onto them to increase their value. Mosoff stated to Time's Carlie Campbell that he won't be drinking — or even touching — his, preferring to keep it behind glass like a museum piece. In a 2003 post on the forum Straight Bourbon, a commenter described enjoying a glass of the future most expensive bourbon ever sold. "The nose is so sweet, spicy and round ... However, on the palate, the alcohol burn becomes noticeable," they recounted.

The most expensive bourbon ever sold at auction wasn't the only Van Winkle to pull six figures. A 2007 Old Rip Van Winkle "Van Winkle Selection" from the Kentucky Bourbon Festival Master Distiller's Auction sold for $125,000, while a bottle of Very Very Old Fitzgerald "Blackhawk" 18-Year-Old from 1950 commanded $112,500. Still, neither price comes close to what Van Winkle achieved with the "Sam's" bourbon.