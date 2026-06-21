How To Pick A Good Bourbon, According To Experts

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If you've ever found yourself standing in front of a shelf full of bourbons, wondering which one is worth buying, we're about to come to your rescue. This quintessential American whiskey is beloved across the nation, and beyond, but every bottle is different. Sometimes sweet and smooth, other times spicy and dry, it can be tough to pick a good bourbon when you're not sure what to look for.

First off, it's wise to abandon the idea that there's just one way that a bourbon can be good. A lot of it comes down to preference, which is why you might be recommended a bottle by a friend only to find out you don't like it. However, it's certainly possible to find bourbon you love, and once you know what to look for, that will become easier and easier.

I'm a bourbon fan and a former bartender, but I didn't want this article to rely on my opinion alone. I also spoke to four drinks experts about how to choose bourbon. Alejandro Ibanez is the bar manager at Dilworth Tasting Room in Charlotte, North Carolina. Whitney Rye is the founder of The Parlor Room in Bardstown, Kentucky and the host of "The Mash Bill" podcast. Jennifer Brian is the author of "Classic Cocktail Revival" and the co-founder and owner of Make and Muddle mixers. Chris Tunstall is a former bartender and co-founder of barware company A Bar Above. With our experts' extensive experience, we'll help you learn how to pick the best bourbon for you.