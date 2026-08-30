Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand Has A $22 Wine That Usually Costs Around $60

A shopping trip to Costco can often feel like a treasure hunt. For instance, the retailer's wine section is full of sommelier-approved gems. One type in particular has captured the attention of vino-loving Costco members, in part due to its rareness and low price point: the Kirkland Signature Barolo DOCG Red Wine, which only costs about $22 per bottle.

Considered quite the prestigious pour among wine connoisseurs, Barolo hails from Piedmont in northern Italy. It is highly tannic, acidic, and full-bodied (despite its light appearance). Moreover, it boasts notes of red fruits like red apple, cranberry, redcurrant, and cherry. As it ages, a Barolo may develop the tertiary aromas of leather, tobacco, and dried roses.

Strict production and aging standards are required in order for a Barolo to earn the DOCG label (which is basically a stamp of quality and origin). It must be exclusively made from Nebbiolo grapes (which are notoriously finicky and difficult to grow) and aged for a minimum of 38 months. Because of all these factors, Barolo tends to fall on the pricier end of the red wine spectrum. The cost for a bottle can range from $60 all the way up to several thousand dollars. Given that the Kirkland Signature offering is so much cheaper, it's no wonder the item has caught shoppers' attention.