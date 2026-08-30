Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand Has A $22 Wine That Usually Costs Around $60
A shopping trip to Costco can often feel like a treasure hunt. For instance, the retailer's wine section is full of sommelier-approved gems. One type in particular has captured the attention of vino-loving Costco members, in part due to its rareness and low price point: the Kirkland Signature Barolo DOCG Red Wine, which only costs about $22 per bottle.
Considered quite the prestigious pour among wine connoisseurs, Barolo hails from Piedmont in northern Italy. It is highly tannic, acidic, and full-bodied (despite its light appearance). Moreover, it boasts notes of red fruits like red apple, cranberry, redcurrant, and cherry. As it ages, a Barolo may develop the tertiary aromas of leather, tobacco, and dried roses.
Strict production and aging standards are required in order for a Barolo to earn the DOCG label (which is basically a stamp of quality and origin). It must be exclusively made from Nebbiolo grapes (which are notoriously finicky and difficult to grow) and aged for a minimum of 38 months. Because of all these factors, Barolo tends to fall on the pricier end of the red wine spectrum. The cost for a bottle can range from $60 all the way up to several thousand dollars. Given that the Kirkland Signature offering is so much cheaper, it's no wonder the item has caught shoppers' attention.
Shoppers say Kirkland Signature's Barolo wine offers a great value for the price
Of course, a $22 bottle of fancy wine means little if the taste doesn't match the hype. Luckily, the Kirkland Signature Barolo wine is a wash in praise. "I found the wine to be really, really good. Some tannins at the end, but certainly not overpowering," wrote one Reddit user in a thread about the product. Another commenter described it as "an excellent expression of Barolo Nebbiolo for the price."
Its quality might have something to do with the brand hiding behind its Kirkland label. While Costco doesn't outright cite the winery that makes the Barolo, multiple outlets have previously linked the wine with Fontanafredda based on an ID number listed on the bottle's neck. Fontanafredda is an Italian producer whose reputation for crafting great Barolo dates back to the second half of the 19th century. It is one of the world's leading producers of the so-called "king of wines" today.
So what separates an affordable pour from an expensive one? In this case, it it comes down to maturation. Barolo tends to get better with age, as its intense tannins mellow out and allow for more complex flavors to shine. Some folks note that the options sold at Costco seem to be on the younger side, limiting their flavor profile. Although you could always stash your Kirkland bottles away for a few more years, the impatient among us can simply opt for a little decanting to achieve the best taste straight off the shelf.