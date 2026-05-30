5 Ways Beginners Can Identify Quality Wine

Choosing a bottle of wine can be fairly intimidating if you're a beginner, well before you even open the bottle. Not only is there so much to learn about it, but a lot of wines can also be pretty costly. If you're just starting out, the anxiety of accidentally buying a low-quality bottle of wine at the grocery store can be very real.

There are, however, a few things on the bottle itself that can clue you in on whether or not a wine might be well-made — and it's not just the price tag. The glass the bottle is made from, clarity of the liquid, and label all have indicators of quality. With a few tips on what to look for, they can be fairly useful in picking out a good bottle of wine.

Keep in mind, however, following these tips won't guarantee you'll enjoy the wine itself. Taste is subjective, after all, and one person's fave might be another's "avoid at all costs." But these details highly correlate with good quality wine and are observable without ever taking the bottle out of the store. This is meant to help you reduce the risks involved when exploring the world of wine, so you don't end up splurging on substandard booze.