Why Did Magnum Malt Liquor Vanish From Shelves?

Years ago, Magnum malt liquor stopped showing up at most liquor stores, joining the ranks of discontinued beers you'll probably never drink again. While it was never as big a name as fellow Molson Coors products like Coors, Miller, and Blue Moon, it managed to last long after its 1981 debut. So why's it gone now? It turns out that, despite the very word being on its label at the time of discontinuance, Magnum wasn't deemed "premium" enough to play a role in the company's long-term plans.

In a 2021 earnings call, Molson Coors' then-president and CEO Gavin Hattersly explained that the company was streamlining and "premiumizing" its U.S. offerings, focusing instead on faster-growing and legacy brands (via Food Manufacturing). That, unfortunately, meant Magnum got the axe, along with 10 other Molson Coors favorites getting discontinued. It's also a little sad considering that Magnum said goodbye in the year of its 40th anniversary, but that's just how business works.

While Magnum may no longer be on store shelves, it appears that bottles can still be found online. If you happen to spot a bottle for sale, just keep in mind that the beer in front of you is at least five years old at this point, and likely older. Drinking beer past its expiration date might not cause you any physical harm, but there's no guarantee it won't taste terrible, either.