What's The Best Time Of Year To Buy Grills At Costco?

When barbecue season rolls around, people spend time outside cooking classic foods like burgers as well as dishes you never thought to make on the grill. Many people head to Costco to purchase cookout supplies like food and beverages. However the chain sells another essential as well: the grill. If you're on the market for one, you could just buy it when the impulse hits. But when is the best time to find a good deal? Judging from the advice of some Costco-focused sites, there are two main windows of opportunity.

When Costco has Memorial Day grill sales, that might be a prime time to stop by. You're likely to find a good selection with new stock, according to Mojo Sales and Branding, a consultancy team that offers guidance for in-warehouse Costco pop-ups called roadshows. Memorial Day shoppers in 2026, for example, could get a Ninja FlexFlame grill whose price was reduced from $1,149.99 to $949.99. However, Mojo says bigger discounts of 30% to 50% off occur in August and September, when you may also find clearance items. You will probably find steeper price reductions as stores need to make space for fall products, per CostRefund, which aims to help Costco shoppers stay on top of discounts and deals. The downside is that you're limited to what's left after the summer. If you had your eye on particular models, they could be gone.

You can find clearance items on the website. However, the biggest reductions may occur in the warehouses, where pricing is location-specific. One Redditor who capitalized on an end-of-summer offer said, "Steal of a Deal. Got a brand new (floor model) kamado grill for $500." Someone responded that they paid $1,000 two months earlier.