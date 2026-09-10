What's The Best Time Of Year To Buy Grills At Costco?
When barbecue season rolls around, people spend time outside cooking classic foods like burgers as well as dishes you never thought to make on the grill. Many people head to Costco to purchase cookout supplies like food and beverages. However the chain sells another essential as well: the grill. If you're on the market for one, you could just buy it when the impulse hits. But when is the best time to find a good deal? Judging from the advice of some Costco-focused sites, there are two main windows of opportunity.
When Costco has Memorial Day grill sales, that might be a prime time to stop by. You're likely to find a good selection with new stock, according to Mojo Sales and Branding, a consultancy team that offers guidance for in-warehouse Costco pop-ups called roadshows. Memorial Day shoppers in 2026, for example, could get a Ninja FlexFlame grill whose price was reduced from $1,149.99 to $949.99. However, Mojo says bigger discounts of 30% to 50% off occur in August and September, when you may also find clearance items. You will probably find steeper price reductions as stores need to make space for fall products, per CostRefund, which aims to help Costco shoppers stay on top of discounts and deals. The downside is that you're limited to what's left after the summer. If you had your eye on particular models, they could be gone.
You can find clearance items on the website. However, the biggest reductions may occur in the warehouses, where pricing is location-specific. One Redditor who capitalized on an end-of-summer offer said, "Steal of a Deal. Got a brand new (floor model) kamado grill for $500." Someone responded that they paid $1,000 two months earlier.
You can save other ways on Costco's range of grills, but some times are worse to buy
Costco sells gas, charcoal, and wood and pellet grills from well-regarded brands like Weber, Traeger, and Nexgrill, as well as their own Kirkland private-label brand. The prices can range from several hundred to several thousand dollars. You might find the equipment at a lower cost in warehouses than on the website because shipping fees increase the price.
Sometimes, Costco Direct promotions are available exclusively online for major purchases like appliances, furniture, and electronics. If you buy two or more qualifying products together that have the "Costco Direct" label, like a grill and another applicable item, you get a $100 discount. For three it's $200, then $300 for four products, and the most is $400 for five or more. Additionally, although non-members can shop on the website by paying 5% extra, some grills, like other items, may be labeled "Members Only" with a hidden price.
One of the worst times to shop for grills if cost is your priority is the spring, when they've just arrived and are sold for the full amount. Similarly, summer is the height of the season, but if you buy then and there's a markdown soon afterward, you can request a price adjustment from Costco, under its policy of matching a reduction made within 30 days of purchase.