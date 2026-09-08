The 3 Best Cocktails To Make With Costco's Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky

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Everyone knows that shopping at a wholesale club like Costco can save you money on everyday grocery purchases. Buying Costco's house brand Kirkland Signature can help you save even more. It's so popular that for some customers, having access to Kirkland Signature is their main reason for shopping at Costco. For instance, being able to buy cheaper yet still satisfying options for higher-ticket items like liquor is a major advantage for members who like to keep a bottle of Kirkland Signature Canadian whisky on hand. For the mixed drink fans out there, we also have some classic cocktail suggestions to go with it: a whisky sour, whisky and Coke, and last but certainly not least, an Old Fashioned.

One truth about Kirkland Signature whiskeys is that they hold their own against more recognizable brands. Kirkland Signature Canadian whisky has been likened to Crown Royal, with many speculating that Crown Royal is the distiller behind Costco's brand. Whether that is true remains unknown, but customers recommend using Kirkland Signature in many of the same ways as you would Crown Royal, and consider it a serviceable mixer to keep around. The taste is sweet and smooth with notes of vanilla, caramel, honey, and cinnamon, all of which which would complement the supporting ingredients of our recommended cocktail recipes.