8 Explosive Fights From Bar Rescue We Can't Stop Watching

The following article and embedded clips include video or description of profanity, strong language, and physical violence.

There's nothing like watching something terrible but entertaining unfold on a reality TV show from the comfort of your own couch and thinking, "am I glad I'm not there right now." The show "Bar Rescue," debuted in 2011 and now with hundreds of episodes, contains plenty of those moments — explosive fights and shocking screaming matches, all captured by the cameras and edited to a nearly cinematic soundtrack. Host Jon Taffer tells us what truly happens behind the scenes is never staged or scripted, though some participants disagree, stating the shady rule the show allegedly enforces.

The made-for-TV drama produced some some of the best and worst episodes, but countless episodes contain memorable moments of contention, and more than a few confrontations over the course of the series got physical. In every episode except a few, Taffer confronted staff and management about the problems of the business — often leading to those brawls — then brought in hospitality experts to fix what's wrong. By the end, all the hostility was forgotten and gave way to a newly refreshed bar and newly inspired, hopeful owners. Still, let's go back and look at some of the most dramatic fights over the course of the series.