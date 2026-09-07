This Is What A Steak Dinner Cost Back In The 1960s

Looking at a restaurant menu today, diners might ask, were prices always this high? The short answer is yes — although food prices often rise faster than the general rate of inflation, steak prices today are similar to the 1960s when adjusted for inflation. Dialing the clock back to the 1960s shows steak dinners cost as little as $3 to $4, and even filet mignon, one of the most expensive steak cuts today — would still have a single-digit price tag. (The real reason steak is so expensive? Supply.)

At a Saugus, Massachusetts, Hilltop Steakhouse in 1967, diners could choose from steak selections priced under $5, according to a menu shared to the Lynn Eats Facebook group. Sirloin steak was $3.25 with salad, potato, and rolls with butter, though the menu doesn't specify the steak's size. Filet mignon was $4.25 and tenderloin cost $3.25. Down in St. Louis, Missouri, a nine-ounce tenderloin steak at The Pick-Mark Twain Hotel was $4 in 1960 and 16 ounces of sirloin was $4.25 — including potatoes, salad, hot rolls with butter, and a beverage, via a menu posted to Reddit.

Promotions sometimes brought steak prices even lower. In 1961, a California steakhouse advertised a two-for-one deal on filet mignon: $3.75 for the steak, soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and bread and butter with a second serving of the same for free (via Restaurant-ing through History). Meanwhile in 1966, multiple restaurants nationally ran a promotion with Hoover for a free steak dinner with the purchase of any Hoover appliance.