We Asked 2 Steakhouse Chefs For The Best Store Bought Steaks. Here's What They Said

New York strip steak is cut from the short loin, one of the most tender areas of the cow. Because this area isn't filled with tough muscle, it's home to many sought-after steak cuts in addition to the strip steak, like the tenderloin and filet mignon.

The New York strip steak is beloved for its intense beef flavor and well-marbled meat. It strikes the perfect balance between flavor and tenderness, so it's a happy medium for those who can't decide between the two. It can also be bought boneless or bone-in (depending on preference) and can be cooked many different ways, from grilled to pan-roasted.

Because it's so versatile, the New York strip is the ideal option to buy from your grocery store or butcher. It's a great candidate for grilling — just be sure to prepare the steaks properly — and it will be ready to eat after just a few minutes over the flames. This steak can also be pan-seared, reverse-seared, sous vide, or any combo of these approaches. Just be sure to double-check the internal temperature before serving to confirm the level of doneness; steaks at 110 degrees Fahrenheit are rare, while those at 140 degrees and above will be medium-well.