5 Appliances With Price Cuts That Should Be On Your Radar
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It's no secret some kitchen appliance brands are overpriced. But if you're savvy, you can find a good deal here and there. One of the keys is finding the best time of year to source your new fridge, dishwasher, oven, or microwave. If you have flexibility, try shopping in February, May, September, or November to take advantage of deals that run in conjunction with major holidays. You can also plan your purchases around manufacturer releases or other factors like after-holiday clearances. And even before holiday time, you might be able to find some newer appliances at a good introductory price.
Here, we've rounded up major appliances, as well as smaller ones, that should be on your radar thanks to big price cuts. But they're also worth taking a look at for other reasons. From smart features and versatility to adding a little flair to your kitchen, they may be worth the splurge at their original prices.
GE 24-inch Built-in Tall Tub Top Control Dishwasher
If you're in the market for a better or more efficient way to clean your dirty dishes without dropping a lot of dough, Home Depot has you covered. The warehouse-style chain is offering 43% off a GE 24-inch Built-in Tall Tub Top Control Dishwasher in Stainless Steel, bringing it down from $749 to $429 during its Labor Day sale through September 9.
The dishwasher sports a host of benefits, from an auto-sense cycle that tunes into the dirtiness level of your dishes to determine temperature and wash time to steaming and sanitizing. One of its major selling points, though, is its dry-boost feature, which the brand claims can triple the dryness of some common items compared to competitors' drying mechanisms.
Reviews on Home Depot's website clock in with a majority of four- and five-star reviews. One commenter stated, "Although it is one of the cheaper options, I find it to be both quiet and visually appealing." Another customer said, "The installation was easy (if you know what you're doing). You're able to know that your dishwasher is on and know when it will finish. The LED display is easy to read. This dishwasher is a must have model to everyone." Others praised it for cleaning well, looking stylish and contemporary, and being good quality. Though there were a few customers complaining about it malfunctioning and breaking too soon.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven 7-in-1
For a small appliance that can make a big impact, you can pop over to Target to take advantage of a significant break in price on a Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven 7-in-1. At $149.99, buyers can reap the rewards of a 35% price reduction from its original $229.99. Whether you're whipping up air fryer chicken breast, making toast, broiling crab cakes, or keeping dishes warm for a gathering, this full-size toaster oven does the trick. Plus, it also works for convection baking or cooking and traditional baking.
More than half of reviewers give the appliance five stars, with many giving it kudos for its versatility. Other benefits are the ease of fitting it into kitchen spaces, dependability, internal space (it can accommodate up to six slices of bread), and the speed with which it toasts. Some customers warned quality is not as good as expected.
GE 30-inch Smart Double Electric Wall Oven
Sometimes you just want to be able to cook a savory meal and bake up sweets simultaneously. Other times, you're feeding a crowd and need a lot of oven space. For either, GE's 30-inch Smart Double Electric Wall Oven with Self Clean in Stainless Steel might be the answer. It normally retails for $3,099 at Home Depot but through September 9, it's 35% less expensive at $1,999.
This oven's self-cleaning and heavy-duty racks are selling points, but the Wi-Fi is a key feature. There's no need to hang in the kitchen while your lasagna bakes or your cookies spread and rise to perfection. Just use the app to keep an eye on your food's progress. Plus, take the guesswork out of cooking prepared foods by scanning the product's barcode so your oven automatically adjusts its timing and temperature.
Over 90% of buyers are on board with buying this double oven, citing reliability and the Wi-Fi option. People also love its aesthetics, simple installation, and ease of preparing food for a large group.
SMEG '50's Retro Style 4x4 Slice Toaster
If you're a regular consumer of breakfast sandwiches or bagels, you could just grab any toaster to toss on your counter. But if you're looking for sweet style with color options that will match nearly any kitchen decor, consider reaching for the SMEG '50's Retro Style 4x4 Slice Toaster. Not only can it hold up to four large slices at once in its oversized slots (we're thinking Texas toast for a bacon, egg, and cheese sammie) but it also has multiple settings allowing you to customize whether you're defrosting frozen pieces, heating up a bagel, reheating a pre-toasted option, or simply toasting. Plus, there's a pull-out tray that lets you easily clear those crumbs away.
For the look, you can choose from eight different colors. Go bold with bright red or more neutral with white, cream, steel, or black. Or for a retro flair, choose pink, pastel green, or pastel blue. This little powerhouse doesn't come cheap — it's normally $330. However, on sale, Wayfair has it listed at $279.95, a 15% drop. Style isn't always inexpensive, after all. But the quality shines through, too. Reviews place this find at 4.9 stars with overwhelmingly positive reactions about its even toasting, capacity, functionality, and toast time. And of course, there are plenty who are just plain in love with its look.
LG Smart 30-inch Over the Range Microwave with EasyClean
Another Labor Day sale option makes an appearance at Home Depot with LG Smart 30-inch Over the Range Microwave with EasyClean in Stainless Steel. At two cubic feet and secured above your countertop, it's a space-saver that still offers the option to cook all of your favorite microwavable foods with 1,050 watts. And since it has Wi-Fi, simply use the ThinQ app to control cooking and monitor progress. It's also a cinch to clean and offers a wide window for easier viewing.
While this smart microwave usually carries a price tag of close to $600, the sale will get you a 38% off deal for a price of $369. Home Depot also runs other discounts based on how much you spend, and there may be other promotions to cash in on in conjunction. This microwave also receives high marks for its swift cooking and appealing design. Plus, the Wi-Fi is an added benefit that customers appreciate. Some customers warned about poor quality.