5 Appliances With Price Cuts That Should Be On Your Radar

If you're in the market for a better or more efficient way to clean your dirty dishes without dropping a lot of dough, Home Depot has you covered. The warehouse-style chain is offering 43% off a GE 24-inch Built-in Tall Tub Top Control Dishwasher in Stainless Steel, bringing it down from $749 to $429 during its Labor Day sale through September 9.

The dishwasher sports a host of benefits, from an auto-sense cycle that tunes into the dirtiness level of your dishes to determine temperature and wash time to steaming and sanitizing. One of its major selling points, though, is its dry-boost feature, which the brand claims can triple the dryness of some common items compared to competitors' drying mechanisms.

Reviews on Home Depot's website clock in with a majority of four- and five-star reviews. One commenter stated, "Although it is one of the cheaper options, I find it to be both quiet and visually appealing." Another customer said, "The installation was easy (if you know what you're doing). You're able to know that your dishwasher is on and know when it will finish. The LED display is easy to read. This dishwasher is a must have model to everyone." Others praised it for cleaning well, looking stylish and contemporary, and being good quality. Though there were a few customers complaining about it malfunctioning and breaking too soon.