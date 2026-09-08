This Sam's Club Member's Mark Item Is One Of The Best Fall Bakery Items In 2026

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With the arrival of fall just around the corner, seasonal foods have been rolling out at grocery stores and other retailers. For Sam's Club members, that means autumnal treats have hit the bakery, named as a must-visit department in our ultimate beginner's guide for the club's first-time shoppers. Among this year's best fall bakery items from the store's brand, Member's Mark, is Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls, which offer the popular flavor in bite-sized confections.

The limited-time treats are nuggets of moist cake containing real pumpkin, covered with a sweet shell made with sugar, oil, milk, and natural flavors. There are two coating designs: white with thin, drizzled orange and light green stripes and orange with a light green "x" on top meant to recall the stem of a pumpkin. The cake balls come in a 24-count pack for $18.97 and must be refrigerated. They're also only available in stores or for delivery, not for shipping.

One customer review said, "Moist, spicy, and deliciously pumpkin! What a great way to prep the tastebuds for the long-awaited holidays!" Another person liked them, but noted the cost, "These were delicious, very attractive, and the cake was moist. The price tag was a bit steep, but I'd buy them again." A newlywed even said they served them at their wedding, "Used as a second dessert option for our ... fall wedding. Not a single cake ball was left at the end of the night and everyone talked about how good they were."