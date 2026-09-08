This Sam's Club Member's Mark Item Is One Of The Best Fall Bakery Items In 2026
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With the arrival of fall just around the corner, seasonal foods have been rolling out at grocery stores and other retailers. For Sam's Club members, that means autumnal treats have hit the bakery, named as a must-visit department in our ultimate beginner's guide for the club's first-time shoppers. Among this year's best fall bakery items from the store's brand, Member's Mark, is Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls, which offer the popular flavor in bite-sized confections.
The limited-time treats are nuggets of moist cake containing real pumpkin, covered with a sweet shell made with sugar, oil, milk, and natural flavors. There are two coating designs: white with thin, drizzled orange and light green stripes and orange with a light green "x" on top meant to recall the stem of a pumpkin. The cake balls come in a 24-count pack for $18.97 and must be refrigerated. They're also only available in stores or for delivery, not for shipping.
One customer review said, "Moist, spicy, and deliciously pumpkin! What a great way to prep the tastebuds for the long-awaited holidays!" Another person liked them, but noted the cost, "These were delicious, very attractive, and the cake was moist. The price tag was a bit steep, but I'd buy them again." A newlywed even said they served them at their wedding, "Used as a second dessert option for our ... fall wedding. Not a single cake ball was left at the end of the night and everyone talked about how good they were."
Pumpkin spice cake balls return each year but likely aren't made fresh in-store
Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls first debuted at Sam's Club about five years ago, with reviews going back to 2021, and they return each autumn. However, like all things, there are a range of opinions, and some negative comments included they were gummy or undercooked, too sweet, or didn't have enough pumpkin flavor.
Despite the mini desserts being a fall standout, like most of the bakery items, they likely aren't made at the stores. One seemingly plugged-in person on Reddit wrote, "Virtually everything comes in frozen and is then finished in store ... baked fresh doesn't mean from scratch." Someone else noted, "Frozen dough getting cooked is still 'baked fresh,' unfortunately." So items like croissants, apple turnovers, and blueberry muffins are described as "Baked fresh in-club daily." There's no similar labeling for Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls, so they probably are received already made. However, Sam's Club does state they are hand-decorated, which could potentially be done in the stores like its cakes.
If you'd like to try copying them yourself, it's not as hard as it may seem. Our cake pops recipe is forming crumbled cake mixed with frosting into balls and coating them with melted candy — just omit the stick! Try using a store-bought mix or homemade recipe, such as our pumpkin cream cheese sheet cake (halve it), mixing the baked crumbles with its cream cheese frosting instead of plain icing.