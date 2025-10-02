The Ultimate Beginner's Guide For The First Time Sam's Club Shopper
For anyone new to the concept of shopping at Sam's Club, it can be a challenge figuring out where to start. Recent updates like the expanded app and pass-through cart scanner have added even more twists and turns. Even if you're a warehouse expert who's mastered the art of the Costco run, switching to Sam's comes with its own set of exciting challenges. Wouldn't it be nice to know how to make the most of the special features this Costco competitor offers, right from the start?
All it takes for first-timers to have a successful Sam's Club shopping experience is a little guidance from someone who knows the drill. I've shopped at the Walmart warehouse offshoot for years, fine-tuning the process for making the most of all the money saving opportunities available. From using the app to get through the aisles faster to filling up your tank to give your gas money a much-needed boost, this handy guide presents everything a first-time Sam's Club shopper should know.
Start by downloading the app so you don't have to carry a membership card
You already know there's no shopping at Sam's Club without paying for an annual membership, which means you need to show proof when entering and making purchases. Rather than having to remember where you left your card, download the app and you'll have everything you need to gain entrance and ring up your buys. The Sam's app also lets you assemble your shopping list or a full-fledged order right from your digital device. You can set up a food order at the snack bar while you shop and time it to be ready when your hunger is at its peak. There's also a handy QR code that helps get you rolling quicker at the gas pump.
To entice online shoppers, Sam's features specials you can only find online via the app, as well as exciting in-store deals. Organize your prescriptions, keep an eye on the perks you earn and check in on your purchase history to keep buying items you previously loved — it's an all-in-one coordinator for all your Sam's Club activity.
Add your payment methods to the app for easy checkout
The Sam's Club app doubles as a digital wallet, letting you store your debit and credit cards to make paying a fully-modern experience. Loading up your cards is an easy way to always have a payment method handy when you shop. You can even choose a dedicated card to maximize perks with Sam's purchases or use alternative payments like EBT in coordination with the Scan & Go function for in-store purchases.
For the truly enterprising shopper, the Sam's app also holds gift cards from the warehouse, opening a whole new avenue of birthday and holiday gifts. Ask for Sam's Club gift cards from friends and family or add them to your wish list, requesting them as digital gift cards. The gift-givers in your life can send them directly to your e-mail for you to apply to the digital wallet in your app.
There are limitations in the world of digital payment at Sam's, however. The warehouse doesn't currently accept PayPal or Apple Pay, which means you'll have to depend on standard card-based payment sources to make your money moves.
Apply for a Sam's Club MasterCard to start earning discounts and getting cash back
As a member, you may qualify for a Sam's Club MasterCard, which you can apply for directly on the app or through the company's website. You'll also find the Sam's checkout staff offering pamphlets with all the details so you can decide whether or not the program is right for you. It's a smart way to keep all of your Sam's purchases in one place while reaping perks and strengthening your credit score.
One of the biggest draws to the Sam's MasterCard is that there's no annual fee, a standard feature in many cards that offer perks and points. With this MasterCard, users earn Sam's Cash to use on future Sam's Club purchases; rates ranging from 1% on general purchases to 5% for gas purchases wherever you can use a MasterCard are a clever way to create a dedicated Sam's fund.
Flip through the Instant Savings book to find sales and coupons
You'll already have access to all the fantastic low prices Sam's Club offers on pretty much everything in the store, but you can maximize your discounts by perusing the company's Instant Savings book to locate sales and coupons. Items show up on rollback every month, with select products chosen for even greater savings with coupons you'll only find in the book.
Sometimes, these extra discounts are called out on the price postings in the store, alerting customers to available coupons they may not be aware of. Stack the savings by looking for QR codes to scan or searching the app or website once you know what coupons are available.
Once you're a member, you should start receiving your Instant Savings book in the mail whenever a new version is available. If you're eager to know what the specials are before it arrives, you can check online for the digital version.
Switch your prescriptions to the Sam's Club pharmacy for a one-stop shopping experience
If you have regular prescriptions on file with your usual grocery store, check into the prices at the Sam's Club pharmacy to see if your medications are cheaper through the warehouse. You're likely to find Sam's can at least match the price you already pay, and many times, they can beat the national chains enough to justify the transfer. It also makes it convenient to pick up your medications while shopping at Sam's instead of setting off on a side quest.
Savings here are substantial for some of the most commonly prescribed medications. You can check online to see what your medications will cost, including a variety of medications available for $4 for regular members and for free for Sam's Club Plus members.
As a full-service provider, the Sam's pharmacy has everything you depend on at your usual location, including vaccinations, health savings account (HSA) items, as well as hearing and optical services. You can even pick up your pet prescriptions.
Check for the Freeosk to grab free trial-sized products
Sam's Club partners with a company called Freeosk to offer freebies dispensed from a vending machine that makes shopping feel like a trip to the casino, one where you win without having to ante up. Simply scan your card and watch an advertisement about the item while you wait for your sample to drop. In a minute or so, a wrapped sample of something wonderful drops from the chute. It's as exciting as it sounds, and it's a great method for getting customers to make frequent shopping trips to check out what the next cool giveaway might be.
Freeosk dispenses a range of test-size merchandise, everything from laundry detergent and air fresheners to snacks and beauty products. I've seen the machines stationed at the entrance of the store, as well as being positioned near the household goods section. With its glossy, futuristic sheen and magical claw machine aura, you should be able to spot one pretty easily as you cruise the Sam's Club aisles.
Try the food samples stationed around the store
Just like Costco, Sam's Club provides samples of specially-selected products in the food section to entice shoppers. Samples of everything from croissant sandwiches to coffee beverages may be available at any given time, making your visit something of a walking buffet. The aroma of hot samples will usually draw you in the direction of the activity, with most of the action happening in the main aisles.
I've noticed the timing of samples in the Sam's Club near me has become more restricted than it used to be. There's a better chance of finding stations set up on the weekend, mostly on Saturdays, though there are sometimes opportunities for samples scattered throughout the week during peak shopping times. You may find something similar happening at your location.
If you're intrigued by tasting your way through the aisles, ask a manager what the sample schedule for your store might be so you can get in on the good stuff. They can alert you to peak times for fresh samples and clue you in on any upcoming opportunities for new products.
Shop using the Scan and Go feature on the app to use your smartphone as a scanner
Why wait to ring up your purchases at the register when the Sam's Club app gives you the power to scan as you shop? With the Scan and Go feature, the warehouse provides one of the most helpful features of the shopping experience, one that increases efficiency while ensuring you get exactly what you're looking for. Use your smartphone to scan each item as you fill up your card and skip the scanner at the check stand entirely.
Once you're finished loading your cart, it's a simple click of the "pay" button to finish out your purchases. You don't even have to stop at a check stand; your cart will pass through a portal at the front of the store as you depart to double-check that you've gotten everything you've paid for, and paid for everything you've gotten.
This feature gets even better: You can assemble your shopping list online before heading into the store, then zip from item to item scanning as you go. It's the most efficient way to take advantage of just about every Sam's Club feature in one fell swoop.
Load up on Member's Mark snacks
Member's Mark, the Sam's Club signature label, offers fantastic versions of some of your most shopped-for foods, and some of the best items are found in the store's snack section. This sort of luxury grub is often the highest priced region of a grocery store, but Sam's balances the ledger by creating store-brand copycats that are just as good as the original, with prices that help you stock up.
Some of the best items on my shopping list: Member's Mark whole almonds, which come in a three-pound bag priced around $12.00, though I've picked them up for as little as $9.00. Costco offers a similar bag for a few dollars more, making Sam's my preferred almond provider. I also favor Member's Mark peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets. The Better Nut bars are also an excellent buy, identical in quality to Kind bars but at a fraction of the price for a bulk-sized box.
Check back frequently for snack releases to find some of the best new Sam's Club food items available. You'll be pleasantly surprised at how far your snack money goes.
Check out the meat section for rare finds
If you're used to picking up exceptional meats at your usual grocery store — or even at Costco — you'll be pleased to know that Sam's Club stocks a similar selection of beef, pork, lamb, and other meats to make your meals a smashing success without crushing your cash reserves. Popular items like ground beef and a variety of premium steaks share the case with lamb and pork selections that come and go based on seasonal demand.
Rare meats are also a find in the Sam's meat cases. Because each region offers different meats based on what's popular and available in the area, shoppers in hunting regions may find a bigger selection of game on hand, while customers on the coasts may notices a bigger array of fish and seafood.
Whether you're on the search for grill-ready specialties or just filling your freezer with supplies for weekly dinners, it's worth a spin through the Sam's Club meat section to enjoy some of the best meat prices on the market.
Peruse the bakery for top-notch sweets and treats
There's so much delicious stuff to indulge in at the Sam's Club bakery, you may never need to fire up your oven again. Premade cookies and pastries in bulk quantities are fresh and tasty options for your pantry or party needs, while custom-made sheet cakes can be ordered with custom décor and messages for your most special occasions.
If you're used to the creations in the Costco baked goods aisles, you'll notice definite similarities in the Sam's bakery. There are simple pleasures like cookies and pastries, elegant centerpieces like tiramisu and French silk pies, and a slew of brownies, cakes, and donuts to sweeten up your table.
Much like Costco, many of the items are larger sized, so be prepared for a takeover of your fridge or freezer if you're shopping for future occasions. The extra volume might make your money go further, but leftovers that go to waste will cut into your savings.
Head to the premade food section for restaurant-quality meals
Some of the best bets for making your lunch and dinner options quick, simple, and wildly affordable are waiting in the Sam's Club premade food section. You'll find these refrigerated cases mingling with the deli and meat sections. Sam's employs a team of behind-the-scenes workers onsite who make sure the cases are filled with fresh selections throughout the day.
If you become attached to a particular dish — say it's the phenomenal mac and cheese — and you don't find any in the case, check with a clerk behind the counter to see when the next batch will be ready. The team is on deck to deliver the goods hours before the doors open, which may mean the next trays will be on their way out shortly.
Though there's a definite hierarchy of the best and worst prepared meals at Sam's Club, having a selection as varied and fresh as the warehouse offers gives you plenty of choices to work through. Once you know what you like, you'll have them stored in your purchase history for future reference.
Look for low-price bottles in the liquor section to replenish your home bar
The liquor section at Sam's Club is an excellent spot for first-timers to restock their wine and spirits collections. Your favorite brands are available at warehouse prices; being a bulk shopping operation, Sam's offers larger bottles and 24-packs to keep you well-served with a single purchase. You can even find a display case featuring premium bottles from luxury providers at eye-popping prices, a fun way to remind yourself why you're shopping at Sam's Club in the first place.
There's a mind-boggling selection of brands and formats to choose from, everything from simple wine beverages to top-of-the-line liquors from world-class distillers. And with mixed drinks and beers of all sorts and stripes, you can easily load up for a party, holiday, or special occasion at prices that make more sense than shopping at a liquor store or national grocery chain.
Don't be afraid to give the various Member's Mark liquors a try. The labels may have a generic feel compared to the better-known brands they duplicate, but you'll find an array of enjoyable sips and pours at comfortably-reduced prices.
Check out the food court on your way out for an affordable bite
As a first-time Sam's Club shopper, you may have worked up a righteous appetite taking advantage of the store's considerable opportunities to shop and save. Good thing there's a full-service food court waiting at the front of every Sam's to help replenish your reserves.
Hungry shoppers can choose from amazing pizza that rivals Costco slices, hot dog combos that set you back less than $2, and soft serve that comes as cones, cups, and berry parfaits. For the health-minded shopper, there are salads and lighter fare available in a refrigerator case, ready for grab-and-go service.
If you're parched more than famished, the generous beverage fountain invites you to fill up for around 90 cents. The fresh food prices here are an extension of the low prices found on the shelves. The best part? You don't even have to be a member to take advantage of the deals.
Fuel up at Sam's Club for fantastic savings on your gas bill
One of the most notable savings available at Sam's Club is the low price of gas at the fuel station. The difference between the warehouse and other fuel stations is so noteworthy, you'll usually find longer lines at the pumps than you will inside the store. But it's entirely worth waiting around for the discounted prices you'll get. Just be sure to stop on your way in so your frozen foods don't melt while you wait!
In my area, gas prices are currently over $3.50 at grocery store fuel pumps and even more at nearby stand-alone gas stations. The Sam's Club less than a mile away shows prices around $2.80, that savings adds up pretty quickly. I'm fortunate enough to have several stations in my area for easy comparative shopping. If you have a Sam's nearby, you're likely to find it's the clear winner in the gas price wars.
Of course, gas prices vary by region and chain, so the total difference may not be reflective of what you'll find in your area. But what you will find is that Sam's Club almost always offers the most competitive per-gallon price for gas. It's certainly worth checking out before filling your tank.
Shop Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 10 a.m. to avoid crowds
With so many low prices, premium products, and convenient features available, Sam's Club can get pretty crowded sometimes. Ideal shopping hours occur on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, usually around 10 a.m., which is opening time in most areas.
By contrast, when I drop into my Costco at 10 a.m. just about any day of the week, I find a crowd of customers waiting to scan their cards to get in. Aisles are crowded and check stands fill up right away; even the convenient self-check aisles are loaded with lines that extend into the health and beauty section. But I've never hit a crowd at Sam's Club when I shop early.