5 Tips For Buying The Best Baby Back Ribs At Grocery Stores

Delicious grilled, smoked, or even just at home with the perfect oven temperature, baby back ribs are a barbecue favorite across the country. Once cast off as excess waste, ribs became a staple in barbecue joints in the American South during the early 20th century. Now, you'd be hard-pressed to find a barbecue restaurant without ribs on the menu — or for that matter, a grocery store without baby back ribs in the meat department. How can you know which ribs are better than others for your next cookout (or another seriously delicious way to make ribs)?

When choosing baby back ribs — not spareribs, which are a little different — look for good meat coverage with no exposed bones, a deep pink color on the pork, and good marbling but not too much fat. Price matters, too, and premium products may be more likely to hit those marks. Baby back ribs come with a tough membrane underneath, so ask the butcher to remove it to get better seasoning coverage and chew all the way around.

To find out the best way to choose baby back ribs, Mashed consulted with Paul Lyons, also known as Paulie Meats on Instagram. He's a butcher and meat specialist for Krasdale Foods, a supplier to around 2,500 independent grocery stores in seven states on the East Coast. We've combined his insight with other tips that have worked for home cooks in their search for perfect ribs.