What Are The Main Differences Between Amber And Pale Ale Beer?

Choosing a beer can be as easy as ordering whatever is on tap. Yet it becomes more difficult to decide what type of beer to order when a restaurant or bar has an entire list to choose from. A stout is a dark beer, and an IPA is hoppy, but what are the standout features of amber ales and pale ales? These beers share similarities, but their color, level of malt and hops, and flavor make them distinguishable.

Ales are one of the two main categories of beers. All ales are defined by the fact that they are brewed with a yeast called Saccharomyces cerevisiae that floats to the top of the tank during fermentation. Lagers, the other main category, use Saccharomyces pastorianus, a yeast that sinks to the bottom. Amber and pale ales slightly differ in alcohol content (ABV), with pale ales sitting around 4% to 6% and amber ales containing around 4.5% to 6.2%.

Both ale styles have British origins. Pale ale's origins trace back to 18th-century England. The term was used to describe beers that were lighter than the popular dark beers of the time, like porters and stouts. Amber ales are related to beers from the British Isles, like Irish red ales and Scottish ales. Any lighter beer with an amber or coppery hue fell under this classification. "American" amber ale was solidified as its own beer style during the 1980s craft beer movement. Although amber and pale ales have both evolved with time, there are key differences that remain between them.