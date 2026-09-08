What Are The Main Differences Between IPA And Pale Ale Beer?

Even if you take some time to learn more about different types of beer, there are so many that it can get confusing. Some distinctions are process-based and, as a result, invisible to the naked eye, like the differences between ales and lagers. With others, the distinctions can be as obvious as their names imply: If someone puts a red ale, a brown ale, and a blonde ale in front of you, you probably won't have trouble telling which is which. When it comes to two distinct styles that just so happen to share most of their names, however, it can get pretty tricky.

This happens to be the case with India pale ale (IPA) and pale ale beers. Don't try to order them at a bar thinking one is interchangeable with the other — they each offer wildly different experiences. IPAs, in general, may not be for everyone because the way they're brewed packs them with more of a wallop than other styles of beer, while a pale ale tends to be their more approachable cousin.

However, the scope of what constitutes IPAs and pale ales can be very broad, since there are multiple types of each style. You can, for example, have hazy IPAs and session IPAs, as well as English pale ales and Belgian pale ales. For the purposes of a more general comparison, we're limiting things to the types most likely to be on your supermarket shelf: an American-style IPA and an American pale ale.