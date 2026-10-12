Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Coffee Blend Comes From A Classic Name Brand

"Bitter," "burnt," and "grainy" aren't exactly words you'd want to hear associated with a cup of joe. However, Consumer Reports used those adjectives to describe the worst-performing coffee blend in a brand comparison. The outlet's product-testing lab ranked more than two dozen items based on factors like price and taste, and Maxwell House's House Blend came in dead last among 27 options.

Consumer Reports said that the House Blend was over-roasted, giving it a bitter taste up front and an unpleasant aftertaste. Unfortunately for the famous coffee brand, Mashed has also ranked it unfavorably in the past. In our own comparison of instant coffees, Maxwell House was the second-worst out of 18 items on the list. While it's possible that the quality varies across different products that the brand offers, the overall impression is not good.

Another brand that fell short in Consumer Reports' tests was the Kirkland Signature House Blend from Costco, which ranked almost as badly as Maxwell House's. Café Bustelo, Vermont Coffee Company, and Starbucks' Pike Place Blend also fared poorly, while the magazine recommended 17 coffee brands. These included big brands like Dunkin' and Tim Hortons as well as less common ones such as Irving Farm, Blue Bottle, and the favorite, the Intelligentsia House Blend.