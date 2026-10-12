Make Your Next Pot Of Chili With This Tender Meat Instead Of Beef
When the temperatures start to get chilly, it's "huge batch of chili" time, and you know you'll be eating leftovers for days. But hey, no one's complaining because nothing warms your home or belly up quite like it. And let me guess, your recipe probably includes the go-to protein chosen by many: beef. It's a classic for a reason. It's affordable, versatile, easy to cook, and brings a savory flavor to the pot. But of all the meats you can swap for ground beef in chili, there's one that will give a little twist to your chili that the usual ground beef can't.
The star of the recipe is pork. The easiest way to incorporate pork is to use your regular chili recipe and just swap out the ground beef for ground pork. Since pork has a naturally milder and sweeter flavor compared to beef, this swap gives you a completely different foundation to work with. Compared with the leaner ground beef so many people keep on hand, ground pork's higher fat content adds richness and helps to keep the meat tender. Just make sure to remove excess fat after browning the meat so your chili doesn't end up greasy. Pork has an excellent ability to absorb flavors, making it an easy protein alternative to build around.
How to make pork chili even better
Pork's mildness makes it a great option for playing with unique ingredients and allowing them to shine. The key is finding the perfect balance where neither overpowers the other. For example, in our pork and green chile chili recipe, seasonings such as cumin, garlic, and oregano complement the flavor and add depth. Or if you want to add a layer of warmth and coziness to the pot, a dash of cinnamon helps accentuate the sweetness. But chili doesn't have to be just meat, tomatoes, and beans. Apples, sweet potatoes, and corn pair perfectly with the natural sweetness of pork. And don't be afraid to play around with different ingredients, adding a pinch of this or a dash of that.
And if you're really looking to spice things up, skip the old-school ground meats altogether. You can actually choose from a variety of pork options, including pork loin, pork shoulder, and chorizo. That means you can turn leftover slow cooker pulled pork into a chili too.