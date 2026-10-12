Make Your Next Pot Of Chili With This Tender Meat Instead Of Beef

When the temperatures start to get chilly, it's "huge batch of chili" time, and you know you'll be eating leftovers for days. But hey, no one's complaining because nothing warms your home or belly up quite like it. And let me guess, your recipe probably includes the go-to protein chosen by many: beef. It's a classic for a reason. It's affordable, versatile, easy to cook, and brings a savory flavor to the pot. But of all the meats you can swap for ground beef in chili, there's one that will give a little twist to your chili that the usual ground beef can't.

The star of the recipe is pork. The easiest way to incorporate pork is to use your regular chili recipe and just swap out the ground beef for ground pork. Since pork has a naturally milder and sweeter flavor compared to beef, this swap gives you a completely different foundation to work with. Compared with the leaner ground beef so many people keep on hand, ground pork's higher fat content adds richness and helps to keep the meat tender. Just make sure to remove excess fat after browning the meat so your chili doesn't end up greasy. Pork has an excellent ability to absorb flavors, making it an easy protein alternative to build around.