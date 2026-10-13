Who Supplies Aldi-Brand Frozen Chicken Products?

Aldi slings boneless and skinless breasts, tenders, thighs, wings, nuggets, strips, patties, and breaded chicken under its private-label Kirkwood brand. There are plenty of options that range from heat-and-eat products to ingredients for homemade meals. But Kirkwood isn't a manufacturer — it's just a label the producer slaps on the chicken before it lands on shelves. Aldi, like most grocers, doesn't make public statements about where it sources private-label products. But dedicated shoppers and self-proclaimed employees have analyzed details and documents from the supply chain. They've worked out that the most well-known processor/manufacturer behind every kind of Aldi frozen chicken is Tyson Foods— though it's accompanied by a slew of smaller, regional poultry providers.

Tyson Foods is one of the world's largest poultry producers, and it's the biggest chicken processor in the United States. It partners with more than 11,000 different poultry and livestock farmers to source chicken and other products, meaning even if Tyson were the only manufacturer, the chicken still originates on many farms. Added to that, depending on where you're located, other suppliers contribute to the chicken on Aldi shelves as well. Those producers include Illinois-based Koch Foods (doing business as Aspen Foods) as well as Serenade Foods (that's a division of Maple Leaf Farms, Inc.) in Indiana.