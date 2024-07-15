Why People Love Aldi's Red Bag Chicken So Much

RBC fans like to eat the chicken exactly like a Chick-fil-A sandwich. Add the chicken to a bun and adorn it with pickle slices, and you can get the at-home answer to Chick-fil-A cravings. An experienced Aldi shopper will know to look for brioche buns while at the store to add even more deliciousness to the sandwich. One bag of Aldi chicken has roughly five pieces in it, which you can use up with a 6-pack of brioche buns or great creative with for different meals. Other delicious ways Reddit likes to eat RBC is chopped up and added onto a salad, with some Japanese curry over rice, in a tortilla wrap, and as chicken parm.

Aldi customers have some approved cooking methods as well. The cooking instructions on the bag say to add the chicken to a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for 40 minutes — but that's too long when you're hungry. Aldi customers have come up with a solution: "I like to put them in the air fryer. The breading gets really crispy, but the chicken stays juicy," one Reddit user explains. The general consensus for air fryer instructions is roughly 400 degrees and no more than 20 minutes. Sure, Red Bag chicken has a few rebellious skeptics, but overall, it's easy to make, is great quality for frozen food, and is a versatile dinner staple.