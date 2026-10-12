Not Sonic Or Popeyes, This Chicken Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Fries

Whether a fast food joint is famous for burgers or chicken, they have one thing in common: fries. The side is ubiquitous in the U.S., but not all chains make them equally delicious. Mashed contributor Steven Luna tried and ranked fries from 12 fast food chains to find the best of them all. In last place were the spuds from Raising Cane's. It fell well behind offerings from popular chains like Sonic, whose greasy Groovy Fries took eighth place, and Popeyes, which only managed to earn fifth place despite its distinctive Cajun seasoning. Meanwhile, shoestring spuds at Jack in the Box won the No. 1 spot with their crispiness and flavor.

The appearance, packaging, and flavor of Raising Cane's crinkle-cut fries all fell short. Luna noted that they "look almost boiled rather than fried." They also came in a large Styrofoam container that led him to expect a bigger portion than he actually got. The disappointment didn't end there. "The sad personality of these flavorless, soggy fries is a real buzzkill. The color is almost as washed-out as the carton ... I would ever choose this chain for a fries-only visit," Luna asserted.

Raising Cane's specializes in chicken fingers and has a limited food selection, so the fries are tough to ignore. In our ranking of Raising Cane's menu items, they came in dead last. Made from center-cut, grade-A potatoes, they're lightly salted and in theory would boast a crispy exterior with a tender center. However, some customers, like Luna, consider them generally soggy (some theorize it's because of the Styrofoam clamshell).