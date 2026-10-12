Not Sonic Or Popeyes, This Chicken Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Fries
Whether a fast food joint is famous for burgers or chicken, they have one thing in common: fries. The side is ubiquitous in the U.S., but not all chains make them equally delicious. Mashed contributor Steven Luna tried and ranked fries from 12 fast food chains to find the best of them all. In last place were the spuds from Raising Cane's. It fell well behind offerings from popular chains like Sonic, whose greasy Groovy Fries took eighth place, and Popeyes, which only managed to earn fifth place despite its distinctive Cajun seasoning. Meanwhile, shoestring spuds at Jack in the Box won the No. 1 spot with their crispiness and flavor.
The appearance, packaging, and flavor of Raising Cane's crinkle-cut fries all fell short. Luna noted that they "look almost boiled rather than fried." They also came in a large Styrofoam container that led him to expect a bigger portion than he actually got. The disappointment didn't end there. "The sad personality of these flavorless, soggy fries is a real buzzkill. The color is almost as washed-out as the carton ... I would ever choose this chain for a fries-only visit," Luna asserted.
Raising Cane's specializes in chicken fingers and has a limited food selection, so the fries are tough to ignore. In our ranking of Raising Cane's menu items, they came in dead last. Made from center-cut, grade-A potatoes, they're lightly salted and in theory would boast a crispy exterior with a tender center. However, some customers, like Luna, consider them generally soggy (some theorize it's because of the Styrofoam clamshell).
Raising Cane's divisive fries
Raising Cane's opened in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The chain has never changed its menu. So despite fans' complaints, the brand seems committed to its crinkle-cut fries. Reputational issues aside, sticking with this item makes sense in theory. Crinkle-cut fries are designed to have the perfect texture (a crunchy exterior with a fluffy interior). The ridges not only encourage browning and crispness, but they also hold salt, seasonings, and dipping sauces like a charm.
The crinkle-cut spuds at Raising Cane's come salted and in one size rather than small, medium, and large. Prices vary by location, but the side costs about $2.69. Each individual order contains 420 calories, 21 grams of fat, 53 grams of carbs, 6 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of protein. The fries also come with every combo on the menu.
Even though this side plays a big role on the menu, a lot of customers aren't big on them. Many people feel Raising Cane's is an awesome restaurant with mediocre fries. "Why does everything else taste good, but them fries...they so weak," a Reddit user wrote. "Love their chicken and sauce, hate their fries and slaw," complained another Redditor. A different detractor declared, "Microwave grocery store fries taste better than theirs." One commenter served their criticism with a side of advice: "The fries are blah. The best Sysco can provide. Fresh fries, cut and made to order, could definitely give them an edge." Fans suggest asking for them extra crispy and eating them ASAP to capitalize on their freshness before they turn soft. A dunk in Cane's sauce couldn't hurt either, they added.