I Tried And Ranked Fries From 12 Fast Food Chains. These Were Hands Down The Best

The fast food scene is a competitive space for fries, with just about every chain worth its salt serving up crispy potato strips in some form or another. They've long been a standard-issue selection in the burger world, but they also show up next to fried chicken, partner with tacos like an American take on nachos, and stand alongside sandwiches of all sorts, pushing potato chips back in the bag. This french fry domination has created a hierarchy of quality that demands exploration to make sure we all get the caliber of fries we deserve. Customers may have their opinions on the best and worst fast food fries scattered all over the board, but a comprehensive taste test of fast food fries would help put them all in the same arena, at the same time.

I'm fortunate enough to live near locations for almost every major fast food chain in the U.S. So I circled my neighborhood and picked up packs of fries from McDonald's, Wendy's, KFC, and more, and sampled them side by side to determine which of these crisps are the best. The results were surprising, even for a long-standing fry fan like me. It showed me that no matter how attached I get to a favorite, there may be something even better waiting up the street. Here's a breakdown of how my fantastic fry-tasting adventure went down and what it revealed about the finest fries out there.