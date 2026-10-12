The Key To Making Baby Back Ribs Just Like Applebee's

Ribs have long been a signature item at Applebee's. Whether you order a full rack or the iconic Riblets (a scaled-down iteration trimmed from spare ribs), the laidback chain delivers tender pork and several sauces for your liking. But you don't need to make the trip to satisfy a craving for baby back ribs. The key to preparing them Applebee's-style at home is double-glazing them as they cook.

Consider Applebee's full or half rack of double-glazed pork ribs, which are slow-cooked for maximum tenderness, then doused in your choice of sweet Asian chile or honey barbecue sauce. While they may not be ordered as often as the ever-popular appetizer sampler, the ribs are definitely a fan-favorite item. In fact, Mashed polled 526 readers in a survey revealing America's favorite Applebee's entree, and the double-glazed baby back ribs came out on top with nearly 28% of the vote. Even pros swear by them — believe it or not, Applebee's baby back ribs changed chef and "Chopped" judge Maneet Chauhan's cooking forever.

Double-glazing ribs has many benefits. First, the ribs turn out more rich and flavorful with a double dose of sauce. The glaze also cooks into a glossy exterior, giving the ribs an appetizing lacquered appearance. Usually, the method requires that you glaze the ribs, cook them partially, glaze them again, then cook them to completion. Repetitive basting builds a sticky, caramelized exterior; for many pitmasters, cooking the dish down to this point is the difference between a sauce and a glaze.