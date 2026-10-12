The Key To Making Baby Back Ribs Just Like Applebee's
Ribs have long been a signature item at Applebee's. Whether you order a full rack or the iconic Riblets (a scaled-down iteration trimmed from spare ribs), the laidback chain delivers tender pork and several sauces for your liking. But you don't need to make the trip to satisfy a craving for baby back ribs. The key to preparing them Applebee's-style at home is double-glazing them as they cook.
Consider Applebee's full or half rack of double-glazed pork ribs, which are slow-cooked for maximum tenderness, then doused in your choice of sweet Asian chile or honey barbecue sauce. While they may not be ordered as often as the ever-popular appetizer sampler, the ribs are definitely a fan-favorite item. In fact, Mashed polled 526 readers in a survey revealing America's favorite Applebee's entree, and the double-glazed baby back ribs came out on top with nearly 28% of the vote. Even pros swear by them — believe it or not, Applebee's baby back ribs changed chef and "Chopped" judge Maneet Chauhan's cooking forever.
Double-glazing ribs has many benefits. First, the ribs turn out more rich and flavorful with a double dose of sauce. The glaze also cooks into a glossy exterior, giving the ribs an appetizing lacquered appearance. Usually, the method requires that you glaze the ribs, cook them partially, glaze them again, then cook them to completion. Repetitive basting builds a sticky, caramelized exterior; for many pitmasters, cooking the dish down to this point is the difference between a sauce and a glaze.
Applebee's double-glazed ribs are a replicable fan favorite
Diners swear by Applebee's baby back ribs. "No one even comes close to Applebee's ... They are unbelievably juicy, the meat falls off the bones. They never overcook or burn them (I ate there about six times) and the taste ... divine!" one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "I had a half rack of ribs, and they were very tender and flavorful. The sides were generous and good, too," wrote another. "Applebee's offers us a very pleasant experience ... We go there almost every weekend ... [Baby] back ribs are to die for," explained a third.
If you'd rather make your own double-glazed ribs, consider what to brush them with. Many folks make their sauce from scratch. These glazes usually star pantry staples like brown sugar, honey, and vinegar, and the goal is a thick, glossy product that clings easily and has enough sugar to caramelize. As for store-bought options, experts recommend barbecue sauces by Sweet Baby Ray's, Stubb's, and Blues Hog, while Reddit users suggest fruit chutney, compound butter, hoisin sauce, and pepper jam as unexpected alternatives.
Ready to cook? Consider this easy and delicious recipe for baby back ribs that uses a simple dry rub of brown sugar, paprika, salt, and garlic powder. The ribs are glazed with barbecue sauce before the last three minutes of cooking. To double-glaze them, start six minutes from the finish and repeat the process with three minutes to go.