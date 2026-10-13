This Is One Of The Best Beers For Fall 2026
Crunchy leaves underfoot and an autumn brew in hand are what make life sweet during the fall. And when summer ends, beer drinkers turn their attention from citrus shandies to pumpkin ales and all kinds of Oktoberfest lagers. Among them is a brew we highlighted as one of the best beers for fall 2026, a unique lager that fits the season like a glove: Sierra Nevada's 2026 Oktoberfest Festbier.
For more than a decade, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has collaborated with German breweries to produce a unique Oktoberfest beer each fall, and according to our reviewer, the 2026 rendition might just be the most interesting yet. It's made in partnership with Bavarian brewer Hoppebräu and crafted with Munich malt, so it has biscuit-like tasting notes. The Sierra Nevada website also describes it as having "floral" characteristics.
Our reviewer said what was most attention-grabbing about the beer, though, was a flavor combination of bitter citrus and sweet dates. He explained that the 2026 Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest beer was hoppy but not too bitter, and it was heavier than a traditional lager. He also noted a 6% ABV that was more noticeable than other lagers with ABVs in the same range.
This Oktoberfest beer is a unique way to celebrate the season's traditions
Beer lovers who've reviewed Sierra Nevada's 2026 Oktoberfest Festbier describe it as a fruitier Oktoberfest collab (per A Beer Snob's Cheap Brew Review on YouTube). Just like our reviewer, beer drinkers online note that it's very hop-forward — so much that some folks on Reddit claim it's closer to an IPA than a traditional festbier. They also explain that the 2026 Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest is a fruity and slightly floral brew with bready, grassy notes pushed into the background. Some reviewers drew comparisons to other beers like Alaskan Amber and Devil's Backbone IPA. This Sierra Nevada can is out on shelves in major grocery stores and beer outlets. Grab a six-pack for $10.99 at Kroger (or a comparable store) and try it for yourself.
One of the biggest mistakes to avoid when buying beer is believing food pairings don't make a difference. When it comes to an Oktoberfest beer, you might as well put it beside some traditional Oktoberfest food. A Bavarian pretzel with melted cheese would make a perfectly festive pairing alongside a bone-in pork chop schnitzel. Or, swap out the meat and try your hand at this easy chicken schnitzel recipe to pair with Sierra Nevada's 2026 Oktoberfest beer.