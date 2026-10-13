This Is One Of The Best Beers For Fall 2026

Crunchy leaves underfoot and an autumn brew in hand are what make life sweet during the fall. And when summer ends, beer drinkers turn their attention from citrus shandies to pumpkin ales and all kinds of Oktoberfest lagers. Among them is a brew we highlighted as one of the best beers for fall 2026, a unique lager that fits the season like a glove: Sierra Nevada's 2026 Oktoberfest Festbier.

For more than a decade, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has collaborated with German breweries to produce a unique Oktoberfest beer each fall, and according to our reviewer, the 2026 rendition might just be the most interesting yet. It's made in partnership with Bavarian brewer Hoppebräu and crafted with Munich malt, so it has biscuit-like tasting notes. The Sierra Nevada website also describes it as having "floral" characteristics.

Our reviewer said what was most attention-grabbing about the beer, though, was a flavor combination of bitter citrus and sweet dates. He explained that the 2026 Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest beer was hoppy but not too bitter, and it was heavier than a traditional lager. He also noted a 6% ABV that was more noticeable than other lagers with ABVs in the same range.