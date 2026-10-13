Want A Burger King Chicken Sandwich Bursting With Flavor? Order It Norwegian-Style

There is a particular kind of fun you have when you check out a fast food chain overseas. Ordering Burger King menu items you can only find outside the U.S. can feel like its own adventure, cementing the fact you really are in another place. And if you find yourself in a Burger King in Norway, the chicken sandwiches may just catch your eye. This Scandinavian country has taken the standard Burger King chicken sandwich in the delicious direction of adding a spicy chili-cheese sauce on its fried chicken patties.

The crispy cheese chili chicken sandwich at Norway's Burger King is a spicy riff on its crispy chicken sandwich, the latter of which is noted as a classic on its website. Instead of mayonnaise, the sauce gets swapped out with a cheese sauce reminiscent of jarred nacho cheese sauce with a spicy kick via added chilies. For a quick customization in a U.S. Burger King restaurant, first get the Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich. From there, you can customize it a number of ways. Whether or not you order it with an extra slice of cheese, you can add some nacho cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, picante sauce, or any combination of said sauces depending on how you spicy you want to go. Or you can also order the spicy crispy chicken from the get-go and just add nacho cheese sauce. This strays a little away from the Norwegian version, where the spice comes from the added sauce, not the breading on the chicken. Any way you hack it, you will have a decent verisimilitude for its Norwegian counterpart.