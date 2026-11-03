The Easiest Way To Remove Burned Water Stains From Your Glass Stovetop
Glass is a notoriously difficult surface to keep clean. Because of how often they are used, and how easy it is for a boiling pot to overflow, glass cooktops are especially vulnerable to stains. Even if you diligently wipe down your stovetop after every use, because not doing so would be a mistake, you still might notice persistent burned-on water stains. Luckily, it's surprisingly easy to get rid of them: Just use baking soda and half a lemon. The high citric acid content makes lemons great to clean with by cutting through grease and dissolving stains like rings left behind by spilled or evaporated water. The baking soda reacts with the acid to make a gently abrasive paste.
If you're thinking that it's only water — so how can it leave behind stains — you're forgetting about the minuscule minerals like calcium and magnesium that remain, especially after hard water. When the water evaporates, or is cooked away, those minerals stay behind in the form of stubborn powdery white residue. To get rid of them, simply cut a fresh lemon in half, dip the cut side into a dish of baking soda, and get to scrubbing using the lemon as a cleaning rag. Another technique is to sprinkle the cooktop with baking soda, then squeeze the juice from the lemon on top before rubbing it down with the cut lemon. Be sure to remove any seeds that fall out, as they might scratch the surface of the stove. To finish the job, wipe everything down with a microfiber cloth.
What to use if you don't have lemons
A common mistake everyone makes when cleaning glass stovetops is not cleaning them often enough. An improperly maintained stove may function less efficiently, suffer a shortened lifespan, or even become a safety hazard. A glass cooktop should be wiped down after every use and deep-cleaned weekly to avoid potentially dangerous and unsightly buildup. But what if you don't have lemons on hand? Though people report that fresh lemon juice is the best acid for the job, white vinegar is another everyday acidic pantry item that is also useful for cleaning.
When using vinegar to clean your stove, combine equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Adding a little dish soap may help with really tough stains. Spray this homemade cleaner onto the cooktop. As with the lemon strategy, consider sprinkling some baking soda on top. Then, let it sit for a few minutes to allow the acid in the vinegar to do its work before wiping the stove down with a damp, nonabrasive cleaning pad followed by a microfiber cloth.