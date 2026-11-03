The Easiest Way To Remove Burned Water Stains From Your Glass Stovetop

Glass is a notoriously difficult surface to keep clean. Because of how often they are used, and how easy it is for a boiling pot to overflow, glass cooktops are especially vulnerable to stains. Even if you diligently wipe down your stovetop after every use, because not doing so would be a mistake, you still might notice persistent burned-on water stains. Luckily, it's surprisingly easy to get rid of them: Just use baking soda and half a lemon. The high citric acid content makes lemons great to clean with by cutting through grease and dissolving stains like rings left behind by spilled or evaporated water. The baking soda reacts with the acid to make a gently abrasive paste.

If you're thinking that it's only water — so how can it leave behind stains — you're forgetting about the minuscule minerals like calcium and magnesium that remain, especially after hard water. When the water evaporates, or is cooked away, those minerals stay behind in the form of stubborn powdery white residue. To get rid of them, simply cut a fresh lemon in half, dip the cut side into a dish of baking soda, and get to scrubbing using the lemon as a cleaning rag. Another technique is to sprinkle the cooktop with baking soda, then squeeze the juice from the lemon on top before rubbing it down with the cut lemon. Be sure to remove any seeds that fall out, as they might scratch the surface of the stove. To finish the job, wipe everything down with a microfiber cloth.