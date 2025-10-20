It might seem like a simple appliance, but there are some things you're probably doing wrong on your electric stove. Say you're trying to make a simple weeknight dinner. The recipe is foolproof and you've got all the ingredients, but something just isn't right. The pan isn't getting hot enough, or it's getting hot too quickly, and you're left with a scorched mess or a sad, pale piece of protein. More often than not, the issue isn't with your cooking skills, but with the stove.

Many home cooks learn the hard way that electric stoves are a totally different beast from their gas-powered counterparts. They have their own set of quirks, and if you don't know the rules, you're fighting an uphill battle. Perhaps you've just realized that you've been using your stove all wrong, or you might have been suspecting this for months. Either way, learning how to work with an electric stove can unlock a whole new level of cooking.

This guide is for everyone who's ever felt defeated by their stove. We're going to get into the common mistakes people make with electric burners and, more importantly, how to fix them. From choosing the right pans to mastering that elusive heat control, here 11 things you're probably doing wrong on your electric stove, and how you can start doing them right.