Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Single-Serve Coffee Maker Isn't From Nespresso Or Cuisinart
In a world of complicated coffee jargon, it can be hard to wade through all of the AeroPress, pour over, and fiddly filter paper chat. So there's something comfortingly simple about the single-serve coffee maker. A straightforward way to get your caffeine fix, these machines — which usually take pods, discs, or cups loaded with ground coffee — take the thought out of brewing your morning cup. There are several heavy hitters in the space, but according to Consumer Reports, the $199.99 Keurig K-Café Smart Coffee Maker beat out Nespresso and Cuisinart as the highest-rated single-serve coffee maker.
Single-serve coffee makers are the popular kids of the brewing world. According to a Persistence Market Research report, single-serve coffee makers are estimated to be an $867.5 million business in 2026. It's easy to understand the appeal. The best coffee pod machines are convenient and give coffee-drinkers control over each individual cup, from flavorings to using the correct amount of water and ensuring a fresh mug every time. There's also the added benefit of a small footprint, so your machine doesn't have to jostle for counter space with a Ninja air fryer or neglected smoothie maker.
What's so special about the Keurig K-Café Smart Coffee Maker?
In a crowded, ever-evolving space, the Keurig K-Café Smart Coffee Maker stands out for its smart features, like its BrewID Technology, which allows the machine to scan your K-Cup pod and automatically adjust the settings to deliver the best cup of coffee. For those that often find themselves having the morning-ruining moment of realizing they're out of pods, the BrewID feature works with Keurig's SMART delivery program to send fresh packs when you're running low.
Consumer Reports was particularly taken with Keurig's K-Café Smart Coffee Maker's ability to brew cups quickly, the versatility of its brew strengths, temperature and brewing consistency, and the ability to get the simple things right — easy, speedy refills, straightforward cleaning, and visible water levels. The Nespresso model was hot on its heels, though, also scoring well with speed. It's a different story with single-serve Cuisinart. It doesn't come with a milk frother, you can't fit as tall of a mug as the Keurig, and a couple of models reached lower average temperatures.
An NBC News reviewer pointed out Keurig's built-in frother, mentioning there's a learning curve for using it. "Both my husband and I have been impressed by the frothed milk's consistency and the recipes in the app are easy to follow," the reviewer concluded. It can froth milk for cold drinks and for hot chai and lattes. It also works for alternative milks — a major win for anyone that's been disappointed to see their oat milk has just been whisked into a thin dribble.