Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Single-Serve Coffee Maker Isn't From Nespresso Or Cuisinart

In a crowded, ever-evolving space, the Keurig K-Café Smart Coffee Maker stands out for its smart features, like its BrewID Technology, which allows the machine to scan your K-Cup pod and automatically adjust the settings to deliver the best cup of coffee. For those that often find themselves having the morning-ruining moment of realizing they're out of pods, the BrewID feature works with Keurig's SMART delivery program to send fresh packs when you're running low.

Consumer Reports was particularly taken with Keurig's K-Café Smart Coffee Maker's ability to brew cups quickly, the versatility of its brew strengths, temperature and brewing consistency, and the ability to get the simple things right — easy, speedy refills, straightforward cleaning, and visible water levels. The Nespresso model was hot on its heels, though, also scoring well with speed. It's a different story with single-serve Cuisinart. It doesn't come with a milk frother, you can't fit as tall of a mug as the Keurig, and a couple of models reached lower average temperatures.

An NBC News reviewer pointed out Keurig's built-in frother, mentioning there's a learning curve for using it. "Both my husband and I have been impressed by the frothed milk's consistency and the recipes in the app are easy to follow," the reviewer concluded. It can froth milk for cold drinks and for hot chai and lattes. It also works for alternative milks — a major win for anyone that's been disappointed to see their oat milk has just been whisked into a thin dribble.