5 Ordering Tips For The Best Tacos From A Mexican Restaurant
Ordering tacos at a Mexican restaurant can often be a straightforward process. Smaller, casual establishments might have a short menu, where all you do is pick a filling and type of tortilla. But other places might overwhelm you with decisions to make, and it doesn't help when you don't know what taco de res or nopales are. With so many different meats, preparations, toppings, and regional styles to choose from, a little knowledge can go a long way.
Some tacos at Mexican restaurants may be more traditional, with a single filling inside a tortilla, while modern fusion food spots might complicate things a bit with add-ons. Sticking to what you know can help ensure you get something you like, but it's worth asking staff questions to get out of your comfort zone. You might even find a new favorite. From choosing the right tortilla for your desired filling to knowing when to skip the extra toppings, these ordering tips can help you get the best tacos possible the next time you visit a Mexican restaurant.
Understand the differences between flour and corn tortillas
One of the first decisions you'll have to make when ordering a taco is whether you want corn or flour tortillas. Corn is the most common choice. This type of tortilla has millennia-old roots in ancient Mexico, while flour versions (which gained prominence centuries ago) are the default in northern areas of the country like Sonora. Knowing how they differ in terms of flavor and flexibility will help you decide which will work best for your taco.
In terms of taste, corn will have a sweet, nutty flavor, a stronger aroma, and a drier. Texture-wise, it will be less pliable than wheat. Sometimes restaurants will offer blue corn tortillas, which have an amplified nuttiness. Flour tortillas are very soft and pliable but also somewhat blander. However, they develop a slight toasted and buttery flavor when heated.
While your flavor and texture preferences are the biggest deciding factors, some taco fillings are better suited for a specific tortilla type. If you're ordering a classic street tacos with a single meat, go for the more flavorful corn tortilla. If you're ordering one with a saucy or juicy filling or a lot of toppings, it will be better supported by a flour tortilla.
Order tacos with everything
If you were ordering tacos in Mexico, you would be asked if you want your taco con todo, or with everything. This is a key phrase at Mexican restaurants and often refers to ingredients like diced raw onion and chopped cilantro. These are very traditional toppings that add a touch of freshness and crunchiness. If you're one of the people who think cilantro tastes like soap, then make sure to get tacos without it.
Some restaurants might throw on more ingredients, like shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, or shredded cheese. While these aren't traditional toppings, if you know you enjoy them, go ahead and order those options. However, some people might not enjoy these additions, which can make the taco messier to eat or distract from the main filling.
A final topping you may want to consider is guacamole; this isn't typically included on a standard taco but may come as a side order that costs extra. Guac can improve your meal by balancing spicy salsas and meats, and adding a creamy, refreshing element.
Learn the terms for different fillings and ask the staff for suggestions
One great thing about ordering tacos, especially the street variety, is their small size. You can sample several different fillings rather than having to choose just one. If you're unfamiliar with some of the options on the menu, this could be opportunity to try some of the lesser-known offerings at Mexican restaurants and discover your favorites.
Some menus will use English words like "beef" or "pork" to describe proteins, but others might use Spanish terms. You'll see phrases like "al pastor," which refers to pork that has been well-seasoned and grilled on the trompo (a spit that rotates in front of a flame). Carne asada, by contrast, is seasoned, grilled steak. While some fillings might be recognizable, don't be afraid to ask about the ones you don't recognize. The staff should be happy to describe the flavor and texture to make sure you get the best taco possible.
Don't overlook the vegetarian fillings, either. Even if you typically eat meat, there are some vegetable-based tacos that can add worthwhile variety to your order. Squash blossoms (which taste somewhat sweet and vegetal) and nopales (cactus paddles that have a green-bean-like flavor) are two interesting options. By ordering a mix of familiar and new fillings, you can figure out what tacos you like best.
Try the signature taco
It's common for restaurants to have a signature taco that highlights one cut of meat, method of cooking, or regional specialty. For example, at a restaurant specializing in food from the Yucatan Peninsula, cochinita pibil tacos (which are made with pork that has been slow-roasted in orange juice) will be one of the must-try dishes.
Even when the item is markedly different from your go-to order, it is almost always worth trying and one of the best ways to get a feel for the restaurant itself. If there isn't a clear signature taco on the menu, ask an employee what their favorite taco is.
Another method for getting an inside scoop on a Mexican restaurant's tacos is to check online reviews and photos before going. Customers and regulars do the heavy lifting for you, with detailed reviews and ratings on what they loved and why. This also gives you insight into what you might want to avoid — something you may not get as much help with when consulting employees. Plus, user-submitted photos can show you exactly what the tacos look like, which can be useful if you're not familiar with certain varieties.
Consider how the salsa will pair with your filling
For many people, salsa is the key component that ties the taco together. It adds acidity, heat, freshness, and another layer of flavor. This helps balance out the typically meat-heavy dish. You may be asked what salsa you want with your tacos, especially if you're placing a to-go order. Most of the time, you'll be able to choose your own salsas from a salsa bar, or a selection of salsas will be available on your table.
Choosing the spiciest option isn't necessary for the best taco, but if that is your personal preference, then load it onto your food. Pico de gallo is a good option to pair with fish tacos, and salsa verde can cut through richer meat fillings. Tacos made with red meat go well with red salsas. If you're unsure which one works best, ask which salsa the restaurant recommends for your order.