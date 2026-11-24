Ordering tacos at a Mexican restaurant can often be a straightforward process. Smaller, casual establishments might have a short menu, where all you do is pick a filling and type of tortilla. But other places might overwhelm you with decisions to make, and it doesn't help when you don't know what taco de res or nopales are. With so many different meats, preparations, toppings, and regional styles to choose from, a little knowledge can go a long way.

Some tacos at Mexican restaurants may be more traditional, with a single filling inside a tortilla, while modern fusion food spots might complicate things a bit with add-ons. Sticking to what you know can help ensure you get something you like, but it's worth asking staff questions to get out of your comfort zone. You might even find a new favorite. From choosing the right tortilla for your desired filling to knowing when to skip the extra toppings, these ordering tips can help you get the best tacos possible the next time you visit a Mexican restaurant.