This Southern Burger Chain Is Making An Unexpected Comeback

Shuttered Hardee's restaurants in the South got a second chance at slinging burgers and biscuits in 2026 when the company reopened locations closed by a major operator. The revival was initiated after ARC Burger, a private equity-backed franchisee that operated 77 locations across nine U.S. states, was liquidated. The salvaged restaurants are corporate-owned.

In November 2025, the Southern-inspired fast-food chain sued its franchisee ARC Burger, alleging that it owed more than $6.5 million in unpaid royalties, rent, and other fees. By December, ARC Burger closed all 77 of its Hardee's restaurants and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy a few months later. Some of those Hardee's didn't sit idle for long: As of April 2026, Hardee's had reopened 15 former ARC Burger locations in Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina. The company's broader plan calls for taking ownership of and reopening more than 40 former ARC locations.

Over the last few years, Hardee's showed signs it might not be around much longer, giving customers reason to suspect they'd soon visit drive-thru for the last time. In May 2025, Restaurant Business reported that Hardee's was in dispute with another ailing franchisee, Paradigm. It also noted that the chain's domestic systemwide sales had fallen 12% since 2014, and it had lost 150 U.S. locations over the preceding three years. Now, the resurgence of former ARC Burger locations smells like a comeback.