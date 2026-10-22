One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026 Is From Little Caesars
In 2026, fast-food chains continue to pull out all the stops with menu options to make customers look twice. Whether it's McDonald's lineup of refreshers, Burger King's Steakhouse Whopper, or Wing Stop's Sour Patch Wings, restaurants are leveling up offerings. Little Caesars joined in on the action in March with its new Four-N-One Stix. The appetizer included 16 breadsticks, four of each flavor: cheese, pepperoni, bacon, and jalapeño, alongside crazy sauce.
Similar to the Slice-N-Stix Little Caesars bought back, the dish combined the pizza-esque taste with a snackable size perfect for sharing. For customers who got their hands on the now-discontinued appetizer, they said it was a pleasant addition to the menu. "I'm sad it's gone. Honestly the best thing I've ever had from little Caesars," one Reddit user wrote. Another user posted, "Little Caesars, you've done it again. Four-N-One Stix is so good." Although Little Caesars had a rise and fall, then another rise, it looks like this 2026 launch was a positive for the franchise.
What Little Caesars 4-N-1 Stix had to offer
For $7.99, Little Caesars Four-N-One Stix, presented in the shape of a full pizza, offered a budget-friendly alternative for what seemed to be a pretty filling appetizer. As one Reddit user pointed out, "Only for the price: That's a pretty big pizza, except I think it's bread sticks. $7.99 is a steal." At the time of the launch, CMO Greg Hamilton said, "Four-N-One Stix is designed for the moments when people want a little of everything. It brings together variety, dipping, and shareability in a format that feels new, while staying true to the great value and convenience our fans expect."
However, before you order your Little Caesars Hot and Ready, with the intention of grabbing sticks on the side, you should know the dish was discontinued shortly after it was launched. The appetizer was a limited-time offering, and while there was no official discontinuation date, it was slowly phased out of locations around May. While there is no word yet on whether or not the sticks will ever make a comeback, fans agreed Little Caesars Four-N-One Stix was one of the best fast food launches this year.