One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026 Is From Little Caesars

In 2026, fast-food chains continue to pull out all the stops with menu options to make customers look twice. Whether it's McDonald's lineup of refreshers, Burger King's Steakhouse Whopper, or Wing Stop's Sour Patch Wings, restaurants are leveling up offerings. Little Caesars joined in on the action in March with its new Four-N-One Stix. The appetizer included 16 breadsticks, four of each flavor: cheese, pepperoni, bacon, and jalapeño, alongside crazy sauce.

Similar to the Slice-N-Stix Little Caesars bought back, the dish combined the pizza-esque taste with a snackable size perfect for sharing. For customers who got their hands on the now-discontinued appetizer, they said it was a pleasant addition to the menu. "I'm sad it's gone. Honestly the best thing I've ever had from little Caesars," one Reddit user wrote. Another user posted, "Little Caesars, you've done it again. Four-N-One Stix is so good." Although Little Caesars had a rise and fall, then another rise, it looks like this 2026 launch was a positive for the franchise.