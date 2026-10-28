How To Keep Blackstone Fried Rice From Turning Soggy

Fried rice is a deceptively difficult dish. The key is in the texture, and that's one of the reasons takeout fried rice is so delicious. By carefully controlling a few key steps of the cooking process, though, it's not hard to recreate that crispy bite on your Blackstone griddle — or even take the recipe up a notch. The best way to prevent soggy fried rice is to keep it dry throughout the cooking process, and that starts with the rice itself.

Use dry, day-old rice, or rice that's been left uncovered in the refrigerator for at least eight hours. During cooking, cut down on liquid by sprinkling soy sauce or other seasonings over the rice rather than fully pouring them. Finally, cook any additions like eggs or vegetables separately — easy to do on a Blackstone's large flat-top surface — so the moisture they release during cooking doesn't mingle with the grains. (This is the same technique celebrity chef Roy Choi uses when cooking fried rice in a pan.)

Temperature matters, too. The large flat-top surface of a Blackstone lets you control it, and higher temperatures will result in more excess moisture evaporating rather than weighing down your dish. According to the fried rice recipe on the company's own website, that means medium heat, or about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Medium heat keeps the rice sizzling without scorching it, so give the grains room to spread across the surface instead of piling them up.