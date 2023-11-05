12 Tricks For Making Seriously Delicious Egg Fried Rice At Home

When you're tired or stressed out and need something comforting to help you unwind, there's nothing quite as delicious or satisfying as a good bowl of egg fried rice. Typically made from a mixture of cooked rice, eggs, garden veggies, and proteins like chicken, pork, or shrimp, egg fried rice is a simple and hearty dish that can be enjoyed as a meal or snack, anytime of the day or night.

While the dish got its start in China, egg fried rice is now beloved around the globe not just because it's so tasty and filling, but also because it's convenient and easy to prepare. It can be customized in an almost infinite number of ways — loaded with meat; packed with bok choy, spinach, mushrooms, and bean sprouts; or used as a showcase for oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, fish sauce, and more. The only thing almost everyone who loves egg fried rice will agree on is that it has to have a harmonious balance of flavors. It has to have plenty of seasoning. And it's got to have crispness, fluffy rice, silky eggs, and that wonderful smoky, slightly charred flavor that you can only get from stir-frying food in a hot wok.

Mouth watering yet? Good! We spoke to a couple of the country's best cooking instructors to ask them how to make egg fried rice that meets all of this criteria. For their secrets on how to make the best egg fried rice of your life, keep reading.