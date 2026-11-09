Where Does Costco Keep Its Extra Product?

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It can be overwhelming to shop in a Costco store — each one is a warehouse, after all. The high ceilings, long aisles, and tall shelving racks make it more like a confusing maze than a leisurely shopping trip. When you go to grab a pack of inexpensive beer, you may wonder where other cases are stored. Is there a storage space in the back? Is all the product out all the time? The answer is a lot closer than you may think.

Extra products are stored on the shelves in Costco warehouses. While members can grab items off the bottom, and many, times the second level, a large amount of boxes and pallets are still wrapped up from shipping, and stored on higher shelves. Employees confirm this on Reddit, with one mentioning that the warehouse docks receiving shipments are actually pretty small, and so product is pushed onto the floor quickly to save space. Another revealed that stock rooms are few and far between, anyway.

Having all of that space is actually pretty strategic on Costco's part. Costco warehouses are gigantic, averaging at about 146,000 square feet. The world's largest Costco is in Salt Lake City, Utah, where members can shop in a massive, 235,000 square-foot warehouse.