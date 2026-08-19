Why Beer Prices Are So Cheap At Costco
Cheap beer often has a bad reputation, but that isn't the case when you're purchasing from warehouse stores like Costco. There are a number of factors behind Costco's really low prices, and maintaining low markup percentages on its inventory is one of the chain's most straightforward strategies. You can feel confident in your beer purchases here, knowing that you are indeed getting a quality product at a competitive price, whether it's Costco's own beer brand or a nationally recognized name.
In 2024, Business Insider reported that Costco's average gross margin percentage was only 11%. Other stores set markups at 25 to 50%. The reason Costco can get away with such a low margin is due to the billions the company earns through annual memberships. As of 2025, membership fees make up approximately two-thirds of Costco's net profits. And customers must find that their everyday savings add up enough to make the yearly subscription fee worth paying for. An impressive 90% or more of club members renew their membership every year.
Costco's beer selection includes an award-winning house brew (for now)
Kirkland Signature beer is one of Costco's most affordable. Costco keeps prices down on Kirkland Signature goods by limiting the costs of doing business with big-name brands. In the case of Kirkland Signature beer, this has led to Costco selling an exclusive product so good that it won awards. In April 2026, Kirkland Signature Helles Lager won a bronze medal at the World Beer Cup in the Munich-style Helles category. In 2025, it took silver. As for the future of Kirkland Signature beer, its fate appears to be a delicate matter.
Deschutes Brewery of Bend, Oregon, which made Costco's Helles Lager, ended its contract with Costco in July 2026. Although Deschutes was responsible for crafting Kirkland Signature's Helles Lager and its Vintage Ale, Kirkland isn't the only beer brand available to club members. There are several great beers to buy from Costco (and some to avoid), including popular brands like Modelo and Stella Artois, as well as other craft beers.