Why Beer Prices Are So Cheap At Costco

Cheap beer often has a bad reputation, but that isn't the case when you're purchasing from warehouse stores like Costco. There are a number of factors behind Costco's really low prices, and maintaining low markup percentages on its inventory is one of the chain's most straightforward strategies. You can feel confident in your beer purchases here, knowing that you are indeed getting a quality product at a competitive price, whether it's Costco's own beer brand or a nationally recognized name.

In 2024, Business Insider reported that Costco's average gross margin percentage was only 11%. Other stores set markups at 25 to 50%. The reason Costco can get away with such a low margin is due to the billions the company earns through annual memberships. As of 2025, membership fees make up approximately two-thirds of Costco's net profits. And customers must find that their everyday savings add up enough to make the yearly subscription fee worth paying for. An impressive 90% or more of club members renew their membership every year.