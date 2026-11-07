The Hands-Down Best Chocolate Bar Doesn't Come From An American Brand

When you think about popular chocolate bars, the ones that probably come to mind are Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar, a Snickers, or maybe a Milky Way. But being popular doesn't make them the best. In our chocolate bar taste test, the reviewer found those bars to be among the worst on the market. The best comes from the historically British brand Cadbury. Although it has many must-try chocolate bars, the one that beat the rest is Cadbury Caramello.

Cadbury Caramello earned the top spot by impressing our taste tester in, well, pretty much every way. The bar comes in a delightful shape built of multiple squares perfect for snacking. The chocolate itself tastes like good, quality milk chocolate with a satisfyingly smooth texture. Inside the rich chocolate is a melt-in-your-mouth "creamy, buttery caramel." And you may want to let it melt slowly — for the purpose of savoring every single bite. Our taste tester declared it the "conqueror of the candy section."

Fans agree, taking to Reddit to reveal their love for the bar. "This is my absolute favorite candy, hands down," one wrote, while another said they're "10/10, one of the all-timers." The bar is perfect for those who aren't looking for a sticky, cling-to-your-teeth texture, as some fans characterized Caramello's interior as similar to caramel sauce.