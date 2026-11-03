One Of Trader Joe's Best Breakfast Pastries Is In The Frozen Aisle

Although you don't have to laminate the dough yourself, you do need to proof the kouign-amann before baking. It's an extra step that helps deliver fresh, bakery-quality pastries rather than sad premade versions. Just leave the dough on a kitchen counter in the provided baking cups. Set each one on a baking sheet and let them proof for at least 5 to 8 hours, depending. Once the dough has risen to about double its initial size, stick the kouign-amann in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 23 to 25 minutes, according to the package instructions.

Your kouign-amann should have a dark brown color on top, reflecting the caramelization that occurs due to the sugar content. Take them out of the baking cups while they're still warm to prevent sticking. They're best eaten while still warm to truly appreciate the rich, flaky crust and soft interior of the pastry. You can reheat them later in the microwave for about 10 to 15 seconds, but just know the texture will be a bit softer this way.

Serve them with a variety of other French pastries, cheeses, and charcuterie for a fancy breakfast or brunch board. Or top them with ice cream and berries for a delectably sweet dessert. You can't go wrong with how you eat a kouign-amann, but you may need a few boxes because they're really that good. Just don't wait too long, as they're a limited seasonal item and, at $5.49 a box, will likely sell out due to the pastry's devoted fans.