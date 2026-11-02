Consumer Reports Tried Breakfast Foods From 6 Popular Chains. This McDonald's Item Was The Lowest-Rated

McDonald's changed America's breakfast landscape with the Egg McMuffin in the 1970s, and today, customers clamor for its crisp hash browns and sweet McGriddles. However, the Golden Arches' menu has also featured some duds: In Consumer Reports' ranking of fast food breakfast items, the McDonald's sausage burrito came in dead last.

For the uninitiated, the burrito consists of scrambled egg, pork sausage, American cheese, green chiles, and onion wrapped in a flour tortilla. Consumer Reports evaluated the item based on nutrition, flavor, texture, and serving size. Testers reported a soft, small tortilla, but the main con was the filling. They said the eggs didn't taste fresh (the burrito is filled with pre-cooked liquid eggs already mixed with the produce, meat, and seasonings; it's flash-frozen and microwaved to serve), while the sausage was hot and slightly greasy.

The burrito may have placed last, but there were other McDonald's breakfast items that fared better in the ranking. The highest-rated was the discontinued Egg White Delight. Further down the list were the Egg McMuffin, fruit and maple oatmeal, and fruit and yogurt parfait (also discontinued). It's also important to note that McDonald's was the only fast food burger joint on the list. It faced off with brands like Starbucks, Panera Bread, and Au Bon Pain rather than Burger King and Wendy's.