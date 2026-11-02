Who Makes The Dough For Sam's Club Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk Cookies?

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If mixing, pouring, baking, and cooling homemade cookies feels like too much of a hassle, grabbing a pack of cookies at your local Sam's Club bakery is super easy. Sam's Club Member's Mark chocolate chunk cookies are popular enough to be considered one of the best Sam's Club items under $15, so it is natural for the question of where the dough comes from to pop up. Sam's Club doesn't reveal the maker of the dough, but a 2024 recall offers more information about the chain's supplier.

Member's Mark chocolate chunk cookies were named in a 2024 recall of almost 30,000 cases of frozen cookie dough due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA recall report says the dough was distributed to 21 states and produced by Rise Baking Company out of Springdale, Arkansas. Rise Baking Company, which also does business as South Coast Baking, was formed in 2013 and creates a wide range of bakery products including cakes, muffins, pies, brownies, and more.

Interestingly, the 2024 recall revealed that Rise Baking Company also makes the cookie dough for several Panera Bread varieties and Costco's chocolate chunk. If you've ever wondered whether Sam's Club or Costco has the better cookies, the difference may come down to how each bakery handles a frozen product from the same manufacturer.