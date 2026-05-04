13 Best Member's Mark Items At Sam's Club Under $15
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The whole reason for being a Sam's Club member is to save money by buying the items you use most at the best prices possible. When you can find food items for under $15, your membership fee pays for itself almost immediately. And, when those items are part of the chain's Member's Mark collection, providing copycat picks of far more expensive national brands and grocery store home brands? That's what's called "hitting the grocery shopping jackpot."
We gathered a selection of the best Sam's Club deals from the Member's Mark brand for under $15 from all around the store, using customer rankings and reviews from the store's website, Reddit, and social media as a guide. It was a voyage of discovery, where everything from snacks and liquor to premade meals and pantry staples joined the party. These prime picks make it easy and satisfying to fill your cart with fantastic food that doesn't burden your budget. Prices are bound to vary among regions and locations, of course. But, if you've ever wondered whether signing up for a Sam's Club card could be worth the fee, these tempting tidbits should help you decide.
1. Peanut butter-filled pretzels nuggets
A snack like peanut butter-filled pretzels nuggets is a singular delight to those who like their sweet and salty treats with a whole lot of crunch. Member's Mark fills a 44-ounce tub with these heavenly bites, then slaps a price tag on it that doesn't even total $8. You only get 24 ounces at Kroger for almost the same price. Many bargains abound in the snack section of your local Sam's Club under the Member's Mark banner, but this is one of the most cost-effective purchases you can make.
It's not just the price that makes these crunchers one of the best peanut butter pretzels on the market. The pillowy nibbles are one of the best-ranked and raved-about snacks in the Sam's Club catalog, with more than 8,800 ratings averaging 4.8 out of 5 stars. Reviewers are regularly impressed with the freshness and flavor, and the quantity is highly praised for providing plenty of snacking opportunities. One customer on the Sam's Club website even humorously suggested that the container should have a warning label, stating "The staggering drawing power of salty dough wrapped around sweet protein overrides the brain's ability to track the deepening dive the hand makes as layer upon layer disappear."
2. Butter
Who doesn't need a stock of butter in the freezer or fridge to make their cooking and baking tastier? The Sam's Club sweet cream-based version comes in four-pound quantities of either sticks or blocks, letting you customize your purchase based on your specific kitchen needs. That means a single $10.96 purchase will supply you with the same quantity you'd get by buying four boxes at your regular shopping locale. A chain like Kroger charging upwards of $3.79 per one-pound package of its store-brand means you'll save $4.20 by shopping at Sam's Club instead. Even when butter prices fluctuate, it seems that Member's Mark is always the better pick.
What you may not have known about butter by Member's Mark is that it's one of M=Sam's Club's most popular products. With an average of 4.9 out of 5 stars covering a staggering 23,000-plus ratings, this multi-pack is a reliable purchase every time. Reviewers say it's perfect for everyday cooking and baking, with some rediscovering their love for the farm-fresh butter they grew up with once they found Member's Mark. And, don't let the well-reviewed quantity scare you off; members report it stores perfectly in the freezer for future use.
3. Canned chicken breast
Having canned chicken breast on hand can be a lifesaver when you need a quick lunch or supper dish and don't have time to shop. Sam's Club offers a six-count package of premium chunk chicken in 12.5-ounce cans for just over $12.50, a little more than $2 per can. You can shop once and load your pantry with a few weeks' worth of chicken breast that can easily become a sandwich spread, salad topper, or pasta dish for about half the price you'd pay for a national brand equivalent.
Reddit users heap high praise on the simple, three ingredient composition of chicken, water, and salt. Some point out that there's no metallic taste that sometimes occurs in canned chicken, and rate it higher than the Costco equivalent. All it takes is a glance at the over 20,000 ratings racking up a 4.7-star average to see that Member's Mark has come up with a winner of an under-$15 protein source that's as tasty as it is convenient and affordable.
4. Maple syrup
Pure maple syrup — not the kind made from corn syrup and maple flavoring — can cost you dearly, even in smaller quantities. It's refreshing to have Member's Mark shelving generous 32-ounce bottles for an equally-generous $12 or so. An equal-size bottle would run you around $15 in national grocery chains, even for store-brand offerings from Kroger and Albertsons. Having bought it ourselves on a regular basis, we can attest to the price and quality making this one of the most sensible buys in the Sam's Club grocery section. Over 6,500 ratings holding down a 4.8-star average tells us we're not alone in our views.
Redditors have pointed out that sourcing from Canada is what makes the flavor exceptional. Sam's Club members appreciate the thickness and organic nature of this lesser-processed, plant-based sweetener in addition to the flavor and the price. The one improvement Member's Mark could make would be switching from plastic to glass bottles for an even safer and more environmentally-friendly product. Still, you can't beat the cost of excellence found in this sugary jug.
5. Orange Juice
If you're gobsmacked by the soaring price of orange juice every time you head to the grocery store to pick up a bottle, it's time to discover the Member's Mark two-pack of 52-ounce bottles, which are pulp-free and ready to enjoy. Priced at just under $7.50, it's a double-squeeze of your favorite fruit juice made from Valencia oranges — the Ferrari of the orange juice empire. You'll have all you need for breakfast and cocktails without having to worry about depleting your supply too quickly.
Fans are all caught up in the fresh flavor, with some Reddit shoppers crediting the Valencia oranges as being the reason it's so good. The more than 9,900 ratings that make up the 4.8-star average attest to just how worthwhile this purchase is, with reviewers calling out the fresh-squeezed taste as making Member's Mark OJ a no-brainer, even when compared to an industry colossus like Tropicana.
6. Pecan caramel clusters
In the candy world, turtles are a premium pick, thanks to the use of pecans as the nut of choice. Add a generous blob of chewy caramel and drench it all in milk chocolate and you have a classic confection that usually sets you back a small fortune when purchased at a candy shop. But, Member's Mark serves up a whole 30.2-ounce tub of these tasty treasures for right around $15, giving your treat fund stretchability without compromising the enjoyment factor.
Imagine having a premium purchase like this lurking in your fridge or pantry for when hunger for sweets hits, and getting it for not much more than what less-deluxe candy options go for in your usual grocery outlet. A stunning 12,000-plus ratings that work out to a 4.8 star average says you'd be doing yourself a favor to grab a tub, with shoppers even suggesting they're better than Turtles brand. Facebook users also profess their love for this Sam's Club copycat that's better than the real thing, but warn of the addictive nature. It's the sort of attraction that can turn your sweet tooth into a trip to the dentist, so pace yourself.
7. American vodka
Who would've thought a vodka sold under a warehouse banner would be such a hit with fans of high-quality spirits? And, at just about $13 a bottle for Member's Mark American vodka, it's the kind of affordable liquor you can stock up on for your home bar and party needs and still have snack money left in your digital wallet. But, don't mistake this affordable tipple for bottom-shelf booze; in this instance, the low price is definitely not reflective of the quality, which appears to be pretty sensational.
How good could a non-legacy brand vodka be, you ask? Redditors who gave it a shot were "blown away" by their sipping experience, noting how smooth it is for far less than a bottle of Tito's. If that isn't endorsement enough, you could populate a small galaxy with the 1,500 ratings and the 4.7-stat average they hold. Even self-professed "vodka snobs" leaving reviews on the Sam's Club website say that they'll only go for Member's Mark now that they've tried it.
8. Almond milk
Those who shop for dairy alternatives know that almond milk is one of the priciest milk substitutes in the refrigerator case. That's why Member's Mark almond milk is a must-have for anyone who'd rather steer clear of cow-based milk but still have cash left over for the rest of the items in their cart. With Sam's Club tagging a three-pack of 64-ounce containers at around $7.50, you get plenty of beverage for your buck.
Reviewers call out that Member's Mark almond milk tastes as good as the more expensive brands and is a great price for a three-pack. The unsweetened vanilla flavor is also a draw, allowing customers who watch their sugar to put this alternative milk to daily use in smoothies and on cereals. The fact that Sam's Club also carries a similar quantity of Silk almond milk for a third more makes the choice obvious for discerning shoppers.
9. Asolo prosecco
Every day can be a celebration with budget-friendly bubbles, like Member's Mark Asolo prosecco, on your shopping list. This sparkling wine shines at around $8 per 750-milliliter bottle, giving you more wiggle room for extras to make your brunch plans more effervescent. A bottle of the better-known La Marca sold at Sam's will run you more than $13, which is close enough to double the Member's Mark price to sway your shopping habits.
Shoppers who've tried it say the flavor is remarkably similar to La Marca, noting how great it is for mimosas and how well it keeps its carbonation. Some remark that they make regular purchases, something Sam's Club is sure to love. With the light body and dry flavor as highlights that make this bottle sound like a sure thing, it's certainly worth taking for a test run the next time you need bubbles on your bar top.
10. Whole cashews
Cashews cost a pretty penny, which isn't a new phenomenon, but anything shoppers can do to defray the expense while still enjoying the health benefits of these elegant nuts is bound to help. A 33-ounce container of Member's Mark cashews that rings up at just under $15 is a solution that works on all fronts.
A stunning 22,000-plus ratings with a 4.8-star average is enough to demonstrate how strongly shoppers feel about these cashews. YouTube reviewers praise the size of the package and of the cashews themselves; these aren't the halves and pieces you find for similar prices at larger grocery chains, like Albertsons or Schnucks, for that matter, which are often significantly more expensive per ounce. Member's Mark provides the elegance of whole cashews, making them ideal for a serving dish at a dinner party. But, if you're only grabbing a handful to snack on, they're prefect for that as well.
11. Mediterranean kale pasta salad
There's something special about a Mediterranean kale pasta salad that has all the elements in perfect balance. Member's Mark has that salad, freshly made every day by the prepared food team, and Sam's Club sells it by the 24-ounce package. That may sound like a lot, but when you try it for yourself, you'll find out how irresistible it is ... and 24-ounces may end up not being enough. Lucky for you, it's about $5 per pound, so grabbing two at a time will only set you back about $15.
This is another of our personal favorites, backed up by fantastic word from other Sam's Clubbers who treasure this prepared salad as much as we do. They've stacked up more than 7,200 ratings while keeping a 4.5-star average on the website listing. Redditors are also obsessed with the blend of fresh kale, sun-dried tomatoes, orecchiette-style pasta, and feta, all tossed in a tangy herb dressing. The fact that one of the best pre-made meals at Sam's Club is ready to eat as soon as you get it home makes it too good to pass up.
12. Chocolate chunk cookies
Sweet treats, like bakery-fresh chocolate chunk cookies, are easier to enjoy when they come with the delicious $7.48 price of the Member's Mark 18-pack. They're a great addition to your celebrations, but at less than 50 cents per cookie, you can savor the sweetness of these oversized bakes anytime you want. You'll have plenty left to share with the other cookie fiends in your life — but only if you're feeling generous.
It's a love fest from shoppers who've piled on more than 6,000 ratings, amassing a 4.6-star average. One reviewer even says their wife restricts their Sam's Club visits to keep cookie consumption to sensible levels! And, don't be daunted by the high cookie count you get for your money. You can easily freeze the contents for your own future enjoyment, if that's what makes you happy. With cookies this supreme, nobody would blame you if you did.
13. Rising crust pepperoni pizza
It's not just DiGiorno pushing rising-crust pizza you can pull from the freezer and bake in your own oven. Member's Mark also comes to the rescue on pizza night with a three-pack of pepperoni pies that eliminates the need for delivery and all the added expense that comes with it. You can triple up on your pizza prep and feed a houseful of hungry eaters or dole them out slowly to avoid making more shopping trips than necessary — all of which means you win.
Customers compare this sleeper among the best frozen pizza brands to biggies like Freschetta and DiGiorno in terms of taste and quality, thanks to the rising crust that adds a restaurant-style touch. The quantity of pepperoni also seems to hit the spot, a feature not always present in a frozen pie. If you can't remember the last time you paid around $13 for three pizzas, it's time you hit Sam's Club and start a new tradition.