13 Best Member's Mark Items At Sam's Club Under $15

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The whole reason for being a Sam's Club member is to save money by buying the items you use most at the best prices possible. When you can find food items for under $15, your membership fee pays for itself almost immediately. And, when those items are part of the chain's Member's Mark collection, providing copycat picks of far more expensive national brands and grocery store home brands? That's what's called "hitting the grocery shopping jackpot."

We gathered a selection of the best Sam's Club deals from the Member's Mark brand for under $15 from all around the store, using customer rankings and reviews from the store's website, Reddit, and social media as a guide. It was a voyage of discovery, where everything from snacks and liquor to premade meals and pantry staples joined the party. These prime picks make it easy and satisfying to fill your cart with fantastic food that doesn't burden your budget. Prices are bound to vary among regions and locations, of course. But, if you've ever wondered whether signing up for a Sam's Club card could be worth the fee, these tempting tidbits should help you decide.