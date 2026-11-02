Those well-versed in whiskey often don't mind paying a premium for a stellar product. But you can actually find a number of affordable whiskeys that don't sacrifice quality. Mashed spoke to five experts on their recommended cheap whiskey brands and came up with 11 tasty options. One of the most iconic mentions was Cyrus Noble, which has Gold Rush-era roots.

The price tag doesn't necessarily reflect its quality versus other solid bottles. A 750-milliliter number typically costs $35 to $40, depending on store and location. H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner of Elixir Whiskey Saloon in San Francisco, recommended it for potent libations. "It makes great cocktails and is a fine sipper. I like it in spirit-forward drinks like an Old Fashioned, where the classic bourbon profile shines with just slight enhancements," he told Mashed.

The founders technically got their start shortly after the 1849 Gold Rush, but the California-born brand offers a classic Kentucky profile, with a mashbill that's 78% corn (51% is the minimum by U.S. law). Experts note it has some herbaceous nuance without being too sweet, along with a warming, nutty, almost spiced flavor. According to the brand, it boasts aromas of brown butter, warm almonds, raisins, toasted cinnamon, and apple cider vinegar. In terms of taste, it leads with notes of dried apple and cinnamon roll, followed by a bready, nutty palate with maple undertones.