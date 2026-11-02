This 400-Year-Old Whiskey Brand Is A Cheap, Versatile Pick Whiskey Experts Recommend
While some whiskey bottles are worth saving for special occasions, it's worth having an affordable bottle in your cupboard, especially if you enjoy it with a mixer. The good news is, even experts agree that there are some budget-friendly options that don't compromise when it comes to flavor. To suss out the best low-cost bottles, we asked five experts to recommend 11 cheap whiskey brands, and according to Niagara College distilling professor Andrea Fujarczuk, Bushmills Original should be your go-to bottle if you care about quality but don't want to spend a fortune.
Fujarczuk singled out this Irish whiskey for its "legendary triple-distilled smoothness at an approachable price point." Bushmills has been making whiskey since 1608, so it's hardly surprising that the distiller has gotten quite good at it. While you can get your hands on premium iterations for a hefty price, like a 30-year-old single malt that retails for nearly $2,200, the Original signature blend delivers quality flavor and versatility at a reasonable cost, with 750-milliliter bottles available for around $30.
Why Bushmills Original is so versatile and how to best store it
Bushmills' Original bottle combines its single-malt whiskey with a lighter grain variety, and the blend is matured in both bourbon and sherry casks. Because it's a blend, you won't get the strong peaty flavor of a Scotch single malt. Instead, expect a fruitier finish with hints of vanilla, making it one of many smooth whiskeys that don't need ice or a mixer. If you're in the mood for a longer drink, the lighter flavor makes it delightfully versatile — try pairing it with mixers like club soda, lemonade, or ginger ale, or turn your whiskey into a hot toddy by adding hot water, lemon, and honey.
Storing food and beverage items correctly is the simplest way to preserve flavor, and whiskey is no exception. Whereas wine bottles are best stored horizontally, keep whiskey bottles upright, or you risk damaging the cork. You should also keep it in a cool place away from direct sunlight, or the spirit's color can fade.
The good news is whiskey has a very long shelf life — unopened and correctly stored, it'll keep until you're ready to pop the cork. Once you've cracked it open, you can drink it at your pace, but keep in mind that the oxygen that enters the bottle will start to alter its flavor somewhat. You could use a decanter at this stage to slow oxidation, but if you plan to partake regularly, you probably won't notice the difference.