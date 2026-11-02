This 400-Year-Old Whiskey Brand Is A Cheap, Versatile Pick Whiskey Experts Recommend

Bushmills' Original bottle combines its single-malt whiskey with a lighter grain variety, and the blend is matured in both bourbon and sherry casks. Because it's a blend, you won't get the strong peaty flavor of a Scotch single malt. Instead, expect a fruitier finish with hints of vanilla, making it one of many smooth whiskeys that don't need ice or a mixer. If you're in the mood for a longer drink, the lighter flavor makes it delightfully versatile — try pairing it with mixers like club soda, lemonade, or ginger ale, or turn your whiskey into a hot toddy by adding hot water, lemon, and honey.

Storing food and beverage items correctly is the simplest way to preserve flavor, and whiskey is no exception. Whereas wine bottles are best stored horizontally, keep whiskey bottles upright, or you risk damaging the cork. You should also keep it in a cool place away from direct sunlight, or the spirit's color can fade.

The good news is whiskey has a very long shelf life — unopened and correctly stored, it'll keep until you're ready to pop the cork. Once you've cracked it open, you can drink it at your pace, but keep in mind that the oxygen that enters the bottle will start to alter its flavor somewhat. You could use a decanter at this stage to slow oxidation, but if you plan to partake regularly, you probably won't notice the difference.