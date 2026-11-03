Bramble Vs Smash Cocktails: What's The Difference?

When reviewing a cocktail menu, drinks listed as a "Bramble" or a "smash" may not offer much information as to what they are. They are easy to confuse, as they are both fruit-forward cocktails that are often served over plenty of ice. On top of this, both can feature gin, citrus, and berries. More specifically, Brambles are known for their blackberry flavor, but a smash can also use blackberries and look similar — but this still doesn't make them the same thing. Due to their similarities, sometimes the terms get misused on a bar menu, though they are not interchangeable.

From their preparation style and key ingredients to how they're served, Brambles and smashes are distinct drinks, though they have some overlapping features. This is important to know if you're ordering one or the other at a bar or if you want to become a more informed home bartender. With that, here are some of the things that set these two cocktails apart.