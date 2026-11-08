The Wallet-Friendly Breakfast Item Everyone Should Try From Buc-Ee's
In case you haven't had the pleasure of visiting one yourself, Buc-ee's has a devoted fandom for good reason. The Texas-born gas station chain with food worth buying is most famous for its convenience store menu of creative snacks and unique hot foods you won't find elsewhere. Of all the morning dishes guests can order, one affordable pick stands out above the rest: breakfast tacos.
Buc-ee's offers several varieties of egg and cheese tacos with various proteins, like sausage, bacon, or brisket. There are also two fan favorites called the Hippo Taco (bacon, beans, eggs, cheese, potatoes) and Rhino Taco (sausage, potatoes, eggs, cheese, beans, green sauce). The tacos vary in price and nutrition, but consider the most popular option, the brisket egg taco. For less than $7, you get fresh scrambled eggs and quality smoked brisket, containing about 18 grams of protein to hold you over until lunchtime. Bacon and sausage options are even cheaper at about $4.
While bacon and sausage are ubiquitous come breakfast in the U.S., the chain's stans would urge first-timers to order the brisket tacos. Buc-ee's famous brisket is smoked for at least 12 hours by nearby smokehouses that deliver to locations every day. As is Texas tradition, it's salted and modestly seasoned, then slow-cooked for hours until the meat turns fork-tender and impeccably juicy. It's sliced by hand for sandwiches and tacos alike.
Buc-ee's breakfast tacos are worth the morning visit
Buc-ee's serves breakfast from 4 to 10:30 a.m., so you'll need to go in the morning if you want to get your hands on a breakfast taco. Prices vary by location and type of taco. Egg and cheese tacos with bacon or sausage (or the egg-less bacon, potato, and cheese taco) cost about $4.59. A brisket and egg taco costs $6.89, while a plain brisket taco is $8.04, presumably because it contains more meat.
According to customers, the breakfast tacos are among the top foods you have to try at Buc-ee's. "Brisket taco with red salsa. Bean, cheese, and potato taco. Sausage, egg, [and] cheese taco. Add some Beaver Tots ... Breakfast is amazing!" one Reddit user writes. "Got breakfast at Buc-ee's and it was just as delicious as their sandwiches! ... We ordered several [breakfast items] to sample ... They were all GREAT ... for less than $50," says a Facebook user who tried multiple brisket tacos. Another Facebook reviewer gave feedback on a breakfast taco they got with all the works: egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, potatoes, refried beans, and green salsa. "I was impressed with the taco!" they enthused, adding, "It was stuffed full, and a pretty good size, and the hash browns were nice and crispy!"
The brisket taco is commonly matched with Buc-ee's green salsa. Folks who want a little more spice can request jalapeños. You can also add refried beans, griddle potatoes, or extra cheddar cheese to tacos. Salsa, sour cream, and guacamole are often at the condiment station, too.